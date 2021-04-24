Remarks of Jeffrey Feltman as U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

The State Department has appointed Jeffrey Feltman, veteran diplomat highly critical of PM Abiy Ahmed and Presidents Isaias Afwerki & Mohammed Farmajo, as U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa.

—

Ambassador Jeff Feltman had the following to say in a recent zoom panel on Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa (Feb 2021)

★ Abiy Ahmed and Mohammed Farmajo desire very strong central control.

★ IGAD has been severely weakened as #authoritarian_leaders in Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia draw closer at the expense of the wider collective.

★ The election scheduled for June 2021 in Ethiopia is likely to provoke violence.

★ Ethiopia’s population alone is more than four times pre-war Syria. Conflict in the Horn of Africa could make Syria a child’s play by comparison. Wars are going in Tigray region and restive Oromia.