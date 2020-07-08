Rep. Bass Statement on Death of Ethiopian Singer Hachalu Hundessa and Ensuing Violence in the Country

July 6, 2020 Press Release

Karen Bass
WASHINGTON (The House) – Today, Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, issued the following statement regarding recent violence in Ethiopia.

“I would like to extend my condolences to the family of Ethiopian singer and activist Hachalu Hundessa, and other victims of the violence that ensued following his death. All Ethiopian voices must be heard, and people must be given the right to assemble peacefully. The situation in Ethiopia is very tense and citizens are angry, this is the time for the government to lead and provide a viable and fair solution for all Ethiopians. I encourage the Government of Ethiopia to continue to work toward positive reforms; end the country’s internet blackout; bring calm and stability to the region that has been devastated by ethnic violence for years; and swiftly bring to justice those who have caused division in the country by fueling hatred and advocating violence.”

