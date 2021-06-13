

Resolution of the Oromo Communities in North America on the Current Political Situation in Ethiopia

Whereas, Oromo Communities in North America are the asset for the movement for political freedom in our homeland Oromia for decades;

Whereas, Oromo Communities from multiple States of the US came to Washington D.C. on June 10th, 2021 to participate in the Oromo Grand Rally in order to protest the political and humanitarian crises, extra-judicial killings, mass raping, high-level political assassinations, and other forms of inhuman conducts in Oromia and Ethiopia;

Whereas, the regime of Abiy Ahmed has colluded with Eritrean mercenary forces and Amhara Militia with the aim of perpetrating serious crimes against civilians in Oromia and Tigray;

Whereas, Abiy Ahmed has evolved from an international peace laureate to finally becoming a threat to peace and security in the Horn of Africa;

Therefore, be it resolved that:

We understand that the upcoming election of 21st of June 2021 is merely a political coronation of Abiy Ahmed, We demand swift and immediate withdrawal of Eritrean mercenary forces and Amhara militia, We demand the immediate lifting of the illegal Command Posts from Oromia and other regions, We support an all-inclusive political dialogue that includes political prisoners, liberation forces, civil societies in order to chart a path to a democratic transition before any sham election takes place We endorse the natural and non-negotiable right of Oromo People to defend itself from the imminent risks created by the administration of Abiy Ahmed We join hands with local and international partners to facilitate and support efforts to mitigate humanitarian crises unfolding in Oromia, Tigray and other regions. We draw attention of the international actors to work with Oromo and other affected communities for a judicious conflict resolution mechanism, which is appropriate for the region. We urge the Oromo people from Oromia and abroad to continue to organize themselves at various grassroots level in order to rise up to the current challenge; and be prepared to take their rights into their hands under any future political settlements.

Oromo Community of Washington D.C.