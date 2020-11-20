Rockets fired into Ethiopian region next to Tigray as refugees flee
November 20, 2020, Addis Ababa (dpa) – Rockets have been fired towards Ethiopia’s Amhara province, next to the conflict hotspot of Tigray, local officials said on Friday.
It is the second time the Ahmara regional government has complained of attacks from the neighbouring region – where a rebellious political party is engaged in fighting with government forces.
Meanwhile, the Norwegian Refugee Council warned of “dire conditions” facing tens of thousands of refugees fleeing Ethiopia to Sudan.
“People are sleeping out in the open. There are no tents, just blankets. There is some food, like porridge and water, but there are no toilets, showers or health services,” said the aid organization’s Sudan director Will Carter.
“There are pregnant women in the camp, diabetics with no insulin, people living with HIV/AIDS with no medical care, and children without parents,” he said.
Refugees had told aid workers “harrowing stories about witnessing people being killed,” he added.
The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is preparing for 200,000 arrivals from Ethiopia in Sudan, up from the current 33,000, spokesperson Babar Baloch told a press briefing in Geneva.
“We are increasingly concerned about the safety and security of all civilians in Tigray,” he added.
While people in the region are being uprooted daily, there is no access to humanitarian relief, and UNHCR has not heard from its staff on the ground since Monday, he said.
Separately, the government’s broadcasting authority in Addis Ababa announced the suspension of media credentials of a Reuters journalist working in the country.
“International media outlets like BBC, Deutsche Welle and Reuters were given a warning letter but they were not willing to rectify their mistakes,” Wondwossen Andualem, head of the authority, told local radio, adding the Reuters correspondent had been blocked from reporting.
It has been difficult to obtain on-the-ground information from Tigray.
The conflict between the Ethiopian government and Tigray began earlier this month when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed deployed troops to put down an uprising by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the region’s ruling political party, now designated a rebel group.
ከመቀሌ ተነስቶ ባህር ዳር ደርሶ እህል እና ውሀ የሚያጠፋ ሮኬት ያለው ጁንታ ነገ የአማራ የፖሊስ እና የመከላከያ ሠራዊት ላይ ምን እንደሚያወርድበት መገመት አያዳግትም። አማራጭ አስታራቂ ሀሳብ ተብሎ በጅቡቲ የቀረበው ሀሳብ ለሁሉም የኢትዮጵያ ወገኖች ሰላማዊ መፍትሄ እንደሚያመጣ በሰላም ወዳድ አካላት ተገምትዋል። ዝርዝር ስምምነትን ቲም ለማ/አብይ ፣ ተቃዋሚ ፖለቲካ ፓርቲዎች እና ጁንታውች ተነጋግረው እንዲያረቁት የተተወ ሲሆን ዋናው ሽመልስ አብዲሳ እንዲያየው ጅቡቲ ያቀረበችው አስታራቂ ሀሳብ ይዘቱ
፩ ጁንታዎች ከአማራ ክልል ጋር የአስቸኳይ የተኩስ አቁም ስምምነት እንዲፈራረሙ
፪ መቀሌ ከትግራይ ተገንጥላ እራስዋን የቻለች ክልል እንድትሆን
፫ በመቀሌ እስከ ቀጣይ ምርጫ እስኪካሄድ ድረስ አሁን ያለው አስተዳደር (ጁንታዎች) ያለ መከሰስ መብታቸው ተጠብቆ መቀሌን ማስተድደር እንዲቀጥሉ
፬ ከመቀሌ ውጭ ያለው የተቀረው የትግራይ ክልል እና የተቀሩት የኢትዮጵያ ክልሎችም እስከ የሚቀጥለው ምርጫ እስኪካሄድ ድረስ በሽግግር መንግስት እንዲተዳደሩ
፭ የአለም አቀፍ ማህበረሰቡ ኢትዮጵያ የምትገኝበትን እጅግ አስጊ ሁኔታ ተገንዝቦ ጥንቃቄ በተሞላበት ሥራ ከአድልዎ ነፃ በሆነ መርህ ኢትዮጵያኖችን ማገዝ
፮ የኢትዮጵያ መከላከያ የውጭ ሀገር ወራሪ እስካልመጣ ድረስ የተኩስ አቁም በመላው ሀገሪቱ እንዲተገብር
Shimeles Abdissa led delegation to Djibouti,will discuss “political relation” – Borkena