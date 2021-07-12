Russia, Ethiopia ink military cooperation agreement

Agreement to focus on transforming capacity of Ethiopian national defense force in knowledge, skill technology

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, July 12, 2021

Russia and Ethiopia on Monday signed a military cooperation agreement, according to media reports.

The agreement came at the conclusion of three days of deliberations held as part of the military technical cooperation forum in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

Finance Division State Minister of the Ethiopian National Defense Force Martha Liwij said the agreements will have a “paramount significance” in transforming the longstanding relations between the two nations to a higher level, according to the local broadcaster FANA.

“The agreement will be focusing on transforming capacity of the [Ethiopian] national defense force in knowledge, skill and technology spheres,” it said.

Russia has long been one of Ethiopia’s leading suppliers of military hardware.​​​​​​​



Source: Anadolu Agency