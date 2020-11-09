Sadaasa 9: Yaadannoo Guyyaa Fincila Diddaa Gabrummaa(FDG) Waggaa 15ffaa; November 9: 15th year of anti-oppression protest

Ibsa Adda Bilisummaa Oromoo – Sadaasa 8, 2020)

[SQ, Sadaasa 8,2020] Sadaasni 9 seenaa qabsoo bilisummaa Oromoo keessatti guyyaa iddoo ol’aanaa qabuu fi bara baraan yaadatamu: guyyaa Fincilli diddaa gabrummaa waamicha ABOtin itti labsame dha. Sadaasa 9, 2005 waamicha warraaqsa FDG dhaabni kallacha qabsoo Oromoo, ABOn, dhiyeesse simachuun dargaggoonni, barattoonni, qonnaan bultoonni fi kutaaleen hawaasaa adda addaa guutummaa Oromiyaa keessatti wareegama qaalii itti baasuun bilisummaa Oromoo fi walabummaa Oromiyaatiif sochii taasisaniin mootummaa gabroomfataa raasuun seenaa hoggayyuu faarfamuu fi yaadatamu dalagan.

Fincilli diddaa gabrummaa Sadaasa 9, 2005 labsame finiinee itti fufuun bara 2011 qeerroon bilisummaa Oromoo daran jabaatuun bifa jaarmayaatin Sochii Dargaggootaa Biyyaalessaa Bilisummaa fi Dimokraasii(Qeerroo) jedhuun akka as bahuuf gahee guddaa gumaache. Warraaqsi FGD kunis Sadaasa 12,2015 guutummaa Oromiyaatti gara Fincila Xumura Gabrummaa (FXG)tti ce’uudhaan Warraaqsi biyyaalessaa Oromiyaatti gaggeeffame hundee gabroomfataa sossoosuun injifannoo boonsaa galmeessee, qabsichas boqonnaa haaraatti ceesise.

FGDn waggoota 15 dura ilmaan Oromoo qaroo fi muratoodhan qabsiifamee kumoota of faana hiriirsuun gaggeeffame qabsoo bilisummaa Oromoo sadarkaa addaatti ol kaasuu, mooraa qabsichaa gabbisuu fi itichuu akkasumas irree tokkummaa sabaa jabeessuu keessatti milkii boonsaa argamsiise.

Goototni Oromoo warraaqsa kana keessatti wareegaman jaalalaa fi kabaja bilisummaa sabaa, lammiilee Oromiyaa fi walabummaa biyya isaaniif qaban akkasumas jibbaa fi hadheeffannaa gabrummaa fi gabroomsaaf qaban agarsiisuuf lubbuu takkittii qaban odoo hin mararfatin seenaa jiraataa galmeessanii wareegaman. Kanaanis mooraa qabsoo Bilisummaa Oromoo ABO durfamuu daran jabeessuun irra darbee Qeerroo Bilisummaa Oromoo har’a bifa jaarmiyaan ijaaramee qabsicha bifa qindaa’een gaggeessuun sochii FDG irraa gara FXGtti tarkaanfachiisee murna abbaa irreetti xumura gochuudhaan qabsicha gulantaa duubatti deebifamuun hin danda’amne har’aa irraan gahee jira.

Har’a wayta guyyaa yaadannoo FDG waggaa 15ffaa Sadaasa 9 kabajnu gootota muratoo mirga sabaa fi biyya isaaniif jecha wareegamaniin boonaa fi dhaadataa, kabajaa hundaa olii isaaniif qabnus ibsaa yoo tahu, gama biraatiin ammoo akeekni isaan irratti kitimaa tahan sun ammallee galii isaa maayii waan hin geenyeef galfatni nurra jiraachuu ofitti beeknee galmaan ga’uuf waadaa qabsoo irra deebinee haareffanna.

Qabsoo keenya sadarkaa amma irra gaherraa fuula dura tarkaanfachiifnee akeeka ABO fiixa baasuuf wareegama qabsichi gaafatu hundaaf of qopheesuu fi baasuun ilmaan Oromoo fi lammiilee Oromiyaa biyya keessaa fi biyyoota alaatti argaman hundarraa eegama. Warraaqsa FDG gara xumura cunqursaa fi gabrummaatti cehee hanga ammaattis finiinaa jiru waliigalatti, sochii qabsoo bilisummaa Oromoo ABOn hogganamu kan nagaa, dimokraasii, bilisummaa ummataa mirkaneessuuf gaggeeffamaa jiru keessatti qoodni gootota dargaggootaa iddoo ol’aanaa akka qabu seenaatu ragaa baha.

Wayta ilmaan sabaa sochii warraaqsa FDG keessatti wareegama qaalii baasan yaadannu, injifannooleen har’a galameeffaman bu’ura isaan gatii lubbuutiin kaahan tahuu qalbifatuu feesisa. Qeerroon Bilisummaa Oromoo akkuma kaleessa mirga abbaa biyyummaa keenya ni kabajchiifanna jechuun dhaadataa humna afaan qawween isaan dura dhaabbate murannoo kaayyoo jabaadhaan irree gamtoomeen guutummaa Oromiyaatii fincilaan raasee dhabamsiise, rakkoo walxaxaa keessa jirruuf furmaata waaraa argamsiisuufis ga’een isaa ol’aanaa tahuun irraanfatamuu hin qabu.

Ummanni Oromoo keessaa fi alaa wayta yaadannoo Sadaasa 9: guyyaa FDG waggaa 15ffaa kabajatu, akeekni goototni keenya itti kitimaa tahanii asiin gahan amma haala maalii keessa jira? Haalli ammaa kun hegeriif hoo garamitti deema? kan jedhu ofii fi wal gaafachuudhaan furmaataafis hojjechuun tahuu qaba.

Haalli wayta ammaa tana Oromiyaa, Itoophiyaa fi guutummaa godinichaatti dorrobee jiru jeequmsa siyaasaa walxaxaa, yaaddoo nageenyaa ulfaataa fi balaa hin hawwamne kan falli yeroon tolfamuufii baannaan salphaatti keessaa bahuun hin danda’amne tahuu lammiilee Oromiyaa qofa odoo hin taane addunyaatu argaa jira. Kana keessatti akka Oromootti, akka lammiilee Oromiyaatti balaa qabsoo Oromoo kan injifannoolee wareegama goototaan arganne duubatti akka hin deebinee harka walqabannee tikfatuu fi falmachuutu furmaata filannoo biraa hin qabne.

Addatti wayta guyyaa seeena-qabeessa kana miira gaddaa fi xiiqiitin kabajannutti waliigalatti bu’aa ummatootni argatan jedhamu fiduu keessatti gahee guddaa kan qaban qeerroon Oromoo wayta ammaa kana addatti sirna kanaan miidhamuun ajjeefamaa, hidhamaa fi adamsamaa haala jiran keessatti tahuun waan yaaddessaa dha. Qeerroon bilisummaa Oromoo kaleessa dhiigaa-lafee isaatin murna abbaa irree EPRDF-TPLF masaraadhaa baase, sirna cunqursaa biraan akka bakka buufamuuf hin turre; tahuus hin qabu.

Wayta guyyaa FDG yaadannu gahee qeerroo-qarreen qabsoo bilisummaa Oromoo sadarkaa har’aatin gahuu keessatti qaban yaadachuun qofa odoo hin taane, fedhii fi dantaa ummataa tiksuun Oromiyaa biyya lammiileen mootummaa isaaniif tahu itti ijaarratan taasisuuf falmaa gaggeeffamaa jiru dhugoomsuu keessatti gahee duree isaan qaban dalagaan mirkaneessuun tahuu qaba.

Waan taheefis wareegama ilmaan keenyaa barootaaf baafamaa ture addattis sochii seena qabeessa FDG waggoota 15n dabran gaggeeffameen wareegama baafamaa jiruuf gumaan isaanii, qabsoo ABOn gaggeeffamaa jiru daran cimsuun hundumtuu bakkayyuu harka walqabatee waamicha Mootummaa Cehumsaa Biyyoolessaa Oromiyaa ijaaruuf ABOn taasise dhugoomsuutti akka fuuleffatu dhaamna.

Gumaan wareegamtootaas Oromiyaa fi lammiilee keenya jeequmsaa fi balaa itti aggaamamerraa baraarree qabsoo keenya gulantaa amansiisaa kan ummanni mootummaa isaa bilisummaadhaan itti dhaabbatuun gahuun hawwii ummata keenyaa dhugoomsuu dha.

ABOn kana dhugoomsuuf akkuma qabsicha hogganaa yoona gahe har’as akeeka kabajamaa kana dhugoomsuuf jabinaan kan hojjetu tahuu hundaaf mirkaneessa.

Sadaasni 9: Guyyaa Fincila Diddaa Gabrummaa ti!

Ulfinaa fi Kabajaan Bara baraan Gootota Wareegamtoota Oromoof!

Injifannoo Ummata Bal’aaf!

Adda Bilisummaa Oromoo

Sadaasa 8, 2020

Adda Bilisummaa Oromoo

Finfinnee

November 9: 15th year of anti-oppression protest

(Oromo Freedom Front press release – November 8, 2020)

November 9 is a day where the anti-oppression protest in the history of the Oromo freedom fighter is announced.

November 9, 2005, 2005, the Oromo people’s freedom struggle leader OLF has accepted the anti-oppression protest that OLF has given to all Oromo people and the youth, students, farmers and different parts of the community have forgotten the oppressive government under the movement that OLF has paid for the freedom of the Oromo people and the sovereignty of Oromia. They have made a proud history that will always be praised and remembered.

On November 9, 2005, 2005, the anti-oppression demonstration has continued in 2011, Qerro Bilisuma Oromo has contributed the struggle to the national Oromo youth movement for freedom and democracy (Qerro)

This anti-oppressive protest has signed a victory by transferring to the end of oppression in the whole of Oromia. It has changed the struggle to a new chapter.

The anti-oppression protest that was held on the side of the Oromo people has raised the freedom struggle of the Oromo people differently, enhancing the struggle and strengthening the unity of our people has made a proud way.

The heroes of Oromo who are in the disability have made a living history to show their love, respect and hate and land without giving their lives to their people and Oromia people and their country. In this way, Qerro Bilisuma Oromo has been set up in a way that the struggle is set up from anti-oppression to the end of the oppression.

Today November 15 we are proud of the 15th anniversary of the anti-oppression protest. We are proud of our heroes who were sacrificed for their people and country’s rights. We are proud of the struggle. To reach a goal, it must be renewing our words again.

To make our struggle move forward and achieve the goal of the Oromo Liberation Front, preparing ourselves and paying a price is expected from all Oromo people and Oromia people. In the leadership of Oromo people, the freedom struggle of the Oromo people is still going on in general to ensure the peace, democracy and freedom of OLF.

When we remember the children of the people who sacrificed expensively in the anti-oppression movement, it is important to understand that the victory we have done today is the foundation of their life. As Qerro Bilisuma Oromo has removed the rights of the country yesterday, we should not forget that the role of the dictatorship that was standing in front of them with the force of guns has been stable and stable all over Oromia has removed it from the oppression of the country, and it should not be forgotten that the role is to get a lasting solution for the problems we are now.

The Oromo people, inside and outside, November 15, 15: When the anti-oppression protest is remembered for the 15th year, what is the purpose of our heroes being sacrificed for? Where will the current situation lead for the future? Asking themselves what he says and asking each other should also be working for the solution.

At this time in Oromia, Ethiopia and in general, the world is not only seeing the people of Oromia but also the people of Oromia. In this, like Oromo, like Oromia citizens, this accident is a solution that has no other choice to take back the victory that was found by the sacrifice of heroes.

Especially this historical day, when we remember the day of sadness and high anger, it is very concerned that the Oromo youth (Qerro Bilisuma Oromo) are being focused on this system, being jailed and saved for injuries.

Yesterday, Qerro Bilisuma Oromos should not be replaced by another oppressive system of EPRDF-TPLF.

When we remember the day of anti-oppression protest, the Oromo youth should not only remember the role of the freedom fight that is going on. Qerro and Qere should be in action by protecting the needs and benefit of the people.

For the sake of our heroes who have been paid for years, especially for the historical anti-oppression movement that is being paid for, we will send our message to strengthen the struggle that is going on by OLF and to build the transition of the Oromia government for the past 15 years.

Let the martyrs Kassam save us from the accident and accident that was attacked by Oromia and our citizens. The people will be paid by making our people’s dreams come true.

As OLF is leading the struggle to make this true, it proves that it will work more decisively than any time to make this honorable public purpose true.

November 9: It’s the day of anti-oppression!

Eternal respect and grace for the Oromo martyrs!

Victory for the big people!

The head of Oromo freedom

November 8, 2020