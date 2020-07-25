Saskatoon protesters take aim at Ethiopia human rights issues

Ethan Butterfield
CTV News Saskatoon
Published Friday, July 24, 2020

Saskatoon protesters
The Oromo Community of Saskatoon marches July 27, 2020. (Ethan Butterfield/CTV Saskatoon)

SASKATOON (CJWWRadio) –The Oromo-Canadian Community of Saskatoon held a protest Friday to bring attention to recent political developments in the country of Ethiopia.

The rally began beside the Bessborough at 22nd Street and 5th Avenue, protestors marched west up 22nd Street and then north up 3rd Avenue to meet in front of City Hall.

Protests

Organizers say the protest, which say nearly 100 people attend, is to appeal to the Canadian government to review it’s relations with the Ethiopian regime in the interest of advancing human rights, political freedom, access to information and media freedom, as well as due process of the laws for prisoners, and the right to live.  The Oromo make up the largest ethnic group of Ethiopia.  The protest also looked to condemn recent police violence, politically motivated arrests, and the killing of a prominent Oromo artist and activist.

Ethiopian Protest

The Saskatoon Oromo-Canadian Community made 6 requests to the Canadian government:

Call for an impartial and independent investigation of the assassination of Oromo artist and activist Haacaaluu Hundeessaa

  • Demand the immediate release of all political prisoners
  • Demand the reopening of OMN (A news network for the Oromo in Ethiopia) and reconnect the internet
  • Demand an immediate end of the illegal military command posts in Western and Southern Oromia
  • Call for democracy through the timely administration of free and fair elections
  • Call on the international community to impose sanctions if these demands are not met
Previous articleThe Ethiopian Government Using Coronavirus Fight A War

New Online Course from Harvard teaches Africans

English Admin - 0
New Online Course from Harvard teaches Africans How to Build Scalable Businesses to Solve African Problems The course provides a series of time-tested lecture content...
Read more

Prosperity Party’s ‘Medemer’ is Derived from “American Prosperity Gospel”

English Admin - 0
Prosperity Party’s ‘Medemer’ is Derived from “American Prosperity Gospel” It isn’t Homebased, It isn’t Synergy, It isn’t Indigenous. Worku Burayu (PhD), July 24, 2020 Summary: The lethal mistake of...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 10
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
English

The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II

Admin - 2
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...
Read more
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

Saskatoon protesters take aim at Ethiopia human rights issues

Admin - 0
Saskatoon protesters take aim at Ethiopia human rights issues Ethan Butterfield CTV News Saskatoon Published Friday, July 24, 2020 SASKATOON (CJWWRadio) --The Oromo-Canadian Community of Saskatoon held a...
View Post
English

The Ethiopian Government Using Coronavirus Fight A War

Admin - 0
The Ethiopian Government Using Coronavirus Fight A War (repost) By Worku Gadissa, July 24, 2020 This report exposes how the government of Ethiopia uses Coronavirus to...
View Post
English

How the Murder of an Ethiopian Singer Triggered an Uprising

Admin - 0
How the Murder of an Ethiopian Singer Triggered an Uprising Against a Disintegrating Democracy Ribka Ayana, July 24, 2020 The June 29 murder of Haacaaluu Hundeessaa,...
View Post
English

Oromoo! Stand firm for Your Rights!!

Admin - 0
Oromoo! Stand firm for Your Rights!! By Namoomssaa Turaa, July 24, 2020 “Therefore, put on every piece of God’s armor so that you will be able...
View Post

Popular Articles

English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 10
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
View Post
English

The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II

Admin - 2
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...
View Post
MORE STORIES
Coronavirus

The Ethiopian Government Using Coronavirus Fight A War

Admin - 0