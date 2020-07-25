Saskatoon protesters take aim at Ethiopia human rights issues

Ethan Butterfield

CTV News Saskatoon

Published Friday, July 24, 2020

SASKATOON (CJWWRadio) –The Oromo-Canadian Community of Saskatoon held a protest Friday to bring attention to recent political developments in the country of Ethiopia.

The rally began beside the Bessborough at 22nd Street and 5th Avenue, protestors marched west up 22nd Street and then north up 3rd Avenue to meet in front of City Hall.

Organizers say the protest, which say nearly 100 people attend, is to appeal to the Canadian government to review it’s relations with the Ethiopian regime in the interest of advancing human rights, political freedom, access to information and media freedom, as well as due process of the laws for prisoners, and the right to live. The Oromo make up the largest ethnic group of Ethiopia. The protest also looked to condemn recent police violence, politically motivated arrests, and the killing of a prominent Oromo artist and activist.

The Saskatoon Oromo-Canadian Community made 6 requests to the Canadian government:

Call for an impartial and independent investigation of the assassination of Oromo artist and activist Haacaaluu Hundeessaa