Seenaa Jimjimo of OLLA on CNN for the U.S. Resolution that requires Eritrean troops out of Ethiopia

May 26, 2021 (CNN) — The Oromo struggle needs to be heard and media plays a major role in being the voice for the voiceless. Thank you CNN‘s Connect The World for hosting our Executive Director Seenaa Jimjimo. Truly, an individual’s reality is crafted by the stories covered by the media they consume. If the Oromo story is not covered, then it does not exist in the minds of the people who can make a difference.