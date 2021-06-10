Sifan Hassan (3:53) Beats Kipyegon in 1500 Thriller

2021 Florence DL: Hassan (3:53) Beats Kipyegon in 1500 Thriller; Ingebrigtsen Runs 12:48 to Win Loaded 5K

By LetsRun.com, June 10, 2021

An incredible week of distance running continued tonight as Golden Gala Pietro Mennea Diamond League meet delivered world leaders and two thrilling races in the women’s 1500 and men’s 5000. The meet, relocated to Florence from its traditional venue in Rome, which was unavailable due to Euro 2020, saw Sifan Hassan, just four days removed from her (since-broken) 10,000m world record, drop down to the 1500 and outsprint Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon in a race where both women ran 3:53. Not to be outdone, 20-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway won a terrific 5000 in a European record of 12:48.45 in a race in which six men broke 12:55 and world record holder Joshua Cheptegei could only manage 6th.

There were also big wins for Dina Asher-Smith in the 200, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn in the 100 hurdles, and Omar McLeod, who clocked a world-leading 13.01 in the 110 hurdles.

Women’s 1500: Hassan takes down Kipyegon in a thriller

At Worlds in 2019, Sifan Hassan redefined what many thought was possible for a distance runner as she won the 10,000 and 1500 at the same Worlds. However, in Doha, there was a week between the two finals.

Tonight in Florence, just four days after she ran a 29:06.82 world record (since broken), Hassan did it again, using a 59.57 final 400 (28.9 final 200) to take down the Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon in the women’s 1500. Hassan ran 3:53.63 to win as Kipyegon was second in a Kenyan record time of 3:53.91. Brit Laura Muir was third in 3:55.59 — the second-fastest time of her career and her third 3:55, with Gabriela DeBues-Stafford (4:00.46) of Canada and Winnie Nanyondo (4:00.84) of Uganda rounding out the top five.

The Race

The race was rabbitted for 800 — 62.76 for 400 and 2:07.03 for 800 — but if anything, the rabbit was slowing Hassan down on the second lap. After the rabbits were gone, Hassan picked up the pace and kept it honest all the way home as she never relinquished the lead. At the bell, it was a three-person race, and coming off the final turn Kipyegon was perfectly positioned on Hassan’s shoulder but Kipyegon never got by. She pulled almost dead even but then Hassan’s strength showed itself as she edged ahead.

The 1200 split was 3:09.73.

Results

1. Sifan HASSAN 01 JAN 1993 NED 3:53.63

2. Faith KIPYEGON 10 JAN 1994 KEN 3:53.91

3. Laura MUIR 09 MAY 1993 GBR 3:55.59

4. Gabriela DEBUES-STAFFORD 13 SEP 1995 CAN 4:00.46

5. Winnie NANYONDO 23 AUG 1993 UGA 4:00.84

6. Eilish MCCOLGAN 25 NOV 1990 GBR 4:02.12

7. Elise VANDERELST 27 JAN 1998 BEL 4:02.63

8. Lemlem HAILU 25 MAY 2001 ETH 4:03.24

9. Esther GUERRERO 07 FEB 1990 ESP 4:03.67

10. Katie SNOWDEN 09 MAR 1994 GBR 4:03.86

11. Gaia SABBATINI 10 JUN 1999 ITA 4:04.23

12. Ciara MAGEEAN 12 MAR 1992 IRL 4:04.32

13. Rababe ARAFI 12 JAN 1991 MAR 4:04.72

14. Federica DEL BUONO 12 DEC 1994 ITA 4:08.58

Aneta LEMIESZ 17 JAN 1981 POL DNF

Solange Andreia PEREIRA 16 DEC 1989 ESP DNF



Quick Thought: We know Letesenbet Gidey is the 5000 and 10000 WR holder, but Hassan is the favorite in both the 10k and 5k if she runs them

Gidey is incredible and she did run a largely solo (with pacing lights) 29:01 the other day. But how in the world is she going to break Hassan? Anything is certainly possible but Hassan is the favorite. If Hassan wants double gold, the 5/10 is the best way for her to achieve it. In the 1500, despite today’s win, she’s a little more vulnerable as at the Olympics there will be no rabbits and Kipyegon was right on her with 50 to go tonight. But in all three races, Hassan would have to be considered the favorite. Remember, she has a 1:56 800 pb, which is much better than any of the other 1500 contenders.

We’ve always said a kick doesn’t come down to who is the fastest but who has the most left. In the 1500, Hassan may have both.



800 PBs of Top 5 1500 Runners at 2019 Worlds

1. Sifan Hassan – 1:56.81

2. Faith Kipyegon – 1:57.68

3. Gudaf Tsegay- 1:57.52

4. Shelby Houlihan – 1:59.92

5. Laura Muir – 1:58.42

Men’s 5,000: Jakob Ingebrigtsen amazes again as world record holder Joshua Cheptegei is beaten

With a loaded field headlined by world record holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda and Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway, the men’s 5,000 was hyped as one of the best races of the year, and it more than delivered, with tonight’s results turning the event on its head just seven weeks out from the Olympic Games.

Cheptegei has dominated the long distance events in recent years, winning the Diamond League 5k, world XC, and world 10k titles in 2019 and setting world records at 5k and 10k last year. Midway through this race, with Cheptegei reeling off 61-second laps, it appeared as if he was en route for yet another victory. But Cheptegei could not hold onto the grueling pace, fading over the final kilometer and paving the way for the 20-year-old Ingebrigtsen to record a famous victory.

The Norwegian, who had sagged off the pace and found himself over two seconds back of the lead at 3k (7:44.6 for Cheptegei, 7:46.7 for Ingebrigtsen), rallied over the final mile and outsprinted Olympic bronze medalist Hagos Gebriwhet of Ethiopia down the home straight to win in 12:48.45 — a European record that makes Ingebrigtsen the fastest non-African-born runner of all time (12th-fastest overall). Ingebrigtsen won with a 56.1 final 400 (27.4 final 200).

Behind Ingebrigtsen, seven men broke 13:00, including Gebrhiwet (2nd in 12:49.02), Canada’s Moh Ahmed (3rd in 12:50.12), and Gateshead DL winner Mohamed Katir, who set a Spanish record of 12:50.79 in 4th. Former Syracuse star Justyn Knight ran an 18-second pb of 12:51.93 to become just the second Canadian under 13:00, while Cheptegei had to settle for sixth in 12:54.69 after doing much of the work to keep the pace fast in the middle stages.

The Race

The rabbits were tasked with running 12:53 pace, but prior to the race, Cheptegei had said his target was to run 12:40 or faster, so perhaps it was no surprise to see him pass the rabbit Robert Koech of Kenya just before two kilometers (Koech would stay in the race and run a pb of 13:12.56 for 8th). Cheptegei, after running 4:09.6 for his first 1600, began clicking off 61’s and passed 3k in 7:44.6 and 3200 in 8:15.2 (4:05.6 second 1600).

By that point, four men had broken away from the pack — Cheptegei, Gebrhiwet, and the two Canadians, Ahmed and Knight. Ingebrigtsen, realizing he had been gapped, threw in a surge, covering 3200 to 3600 in 59.8 seconds, and at that point it was a five-man race.

Then a funny thing happened: Cheptegei began to slow down. The man who made 60-second laps look easy last year in Monaco was starting to hurt, and he ran his third-to-last lap in just 62.7. Ahmed, sensing Cheptegei’s vulnerability, moved to the front with 600 to go, and Gebrhiwet followed, moving past Ahmed and into the lead at the bell (62.3 penultimate lap).

On the back straight, Gebrhiwet, Ahmed, and Ingebrigtsen separated from the field, and the order would remain that way until the end of the final turn, when Ingbebrigtsen eased past Ahmed into second. Once there, he was on Gebrhiwet’s shoulder with room to run and used his 3:28 speed to pull away during the final 100 and earn a hugely significant victory.

Results

1. Jakob INGEBRIGTSEN 19 SEP 2000 NOR 12:48.45 AR*

2. Hagos GEBRHIWET 11 MAY 1994 ETH 12:49.02

3. Mohammed AHMED 05 JAN 1991 CAN 12:50.12

4. Mohamed KATIR 17 FEB 1998 ESP 12:50.79

5. Justyn KNIGHT 19 JUL 1996 CAN 12:51.93

6. Joshua CHEPTEGEI 12 SEP 1996 UGA 12:54.69

7. Birhanu BALEW 27 FEB 1996 BRN 12:57.71

8. Robert Kiprop KOECH 25 FEB 1997 KEN 13:12.56

9. Yemaneberhan CRIPPA 15 OCT 1996 ITA 13:17.96

10. Telahun Haile BEKELE 13 MAY 1999 ETH 13:18.29

11. Stewart MCSWEYN 01 JUN 1995 AUS 13:20.11

12. Isaac KIMELI 09 MAR 1994 BEL 13:21.66

13. Muktar EDRIS 14 JAN 1994 ETH 13:25.98

14. Iliass AOUANI 29 SEP 1995 ITA 13:28.09

15. Matthew RAMSDEN 23 JUL 1997 AUS 13:32.37

Abdelaati IGUIDER 25 MAR 1987 MAR DNF

Ryan GREGSON 26 APR 1990 AUS DNF

Henrik INGEBRIGTSEN 24 FEB 1991 NOR DNF

Quick Take: This was an amazing race.

The Spaniard Katir summed up things pretty well when he said the following after the race.

What can I say? The truth is I have just run the best race of my life. The field here was very strong – stronger than an Olympic final, therefore, coming fourth, and on top of that, taking 5 seconds off the Spanish national record, I’m very pleased. I really can’t believe it. I was hoping for a result like this – I have been training very hard, because it is an Olympic year, and I want to make it to the team and become an Olympic athlete.

That being said, we don’t think this field was better than the Olympic final. Getnet Wale just ran 12:53 at the Ethiopian trials and he wasn’t in this race, nor was Nibret Melak who ran 12:54. Kenya hasn’t been exactly a 5000 power recently but zero Kenyans were here.

But the biggest name missing was Jacob Kiplimo. Anyone remember him? Last year the guy ran 7:26 for 3000, 12:48 for 5000 and 57:37 for the half marathon. This year, he has run 26:33 for 10k in Hengelo and was actually entered here initially but wound up withdrawing.

Quick Take: What event should Jakob Ingebrigtsen do at the Olympics?

The 1500/5000 double for the men at the Olympics is difficult to pull off as it requires running the prelims on the same day and finals on back-to-back days. The schedule looks like this:

1500: Day 5, 9:05 a.m. (prelim); Day 7, 8:00 p.m. (semi); Day 9, 8:40 p.m. (final)

5000: Day 5, 8:00 p.m. (prelim); Day 8, 9:00 p.m. (final)

If Ingebrigtsen opts for just one event, which one should he do? His medal chances are higher in the 1500, but the odds of him beating the favorite, Timothy Cheruiyot, aren’t good at all as Cheruiyot is 11-0 against him for his career.

In the 5000, no one seems unbeatable. In fact, if Ingebrigtsen ran a match race against everyone in the world at 5000, we’d be tempted to say after tonight he’s the favorite against everyone. But the problem is there are many more potential people whom we could see beating him.

One other thing to consider. Running a super hot 5000 is much different and it will almost certainly be in the 80s in Tokyo (the temps were in the low 70s tonight). In Doha, it was hotter but the track was air conditioned and there is a belief that hot weather hurts bigger runners (Ingebrigtsen is 6’0”) more than smaller ones.

Quick Take: There is no favorite for the Olympic 5,000 meters

Cheptegei entered today as the de facto favorite for the Olympic 5,000 meters — after all, he did win the Diamond League in 2019 and set the world record last year. But neither of those races resembled what Cheptegei will face in a championship 5,000m final. In the 2019 DL final, the field didn’t take Cheptegei’s early move seriously, allowing him to open up a big gap and hold them off over the final laps. And his Wavelight-fueled WR in Monaco was a pure time trial. Today’s race showed that if Cheptegei is going to use a similar strategy and try to break the 5,000 field in Tokyo, he needs to be significantly fitter than he is right now. 12:50 pace is not going to scare the world’s top 5k men.

Can Cheptegei still win the Olympic 5k title? Of course. But that event is stacked with talent right now, many of whom are better kickers than Cheptegei. His better shot at gold is in the 10k.

One more thing: the guys who ran pbs tonight (Ingebrigtsen, Katir, and Knight) all owe Cheptegei a beer. Countless DL 5ks go out fast through the first 2k or 3k only for the pace to slacken once the rabbits drop out. Cheptegei actually picked it up after passing the rabbit and is the man most responsible for the flurry of fast times in Florence.

Quick Take: Two Canadians ran faster tonight than any American has ever run

It must have been pretty incredible for Canadian fans watching today’s race to see not one, but two of their countrymen hanging with the world’s best in a fast Diamond League race and beating the world record holder. Of course, it’s not a surprise to see Moh Ahmed, the 2019 world bronze medalist and 12:47 man, up front, but this was a huge breakthrough for Justyn Knight, whose pb before tonight was 13:09.

But the 24-year-old Knight, the 2017 NCAA XC champ at Syracuse, has been in the shape of his life in 2021. He ran 1500 pbs of 3:35 and 3:33 in the US this spring, and today in his first European race of the year, he clocked a massive personal best of 12:51.93. That means that two Canadians in tonight’s race ran faster than the American record of 12:53.60 by Bernard Lagat.

The one thing Knight so far hasn’t been able to do is beat Ahmed in a 5k. Knight did manage to beat Ahmed over 1500 at Mt. SAC in May — his first victory against his older peer — but his career record over 5000 meters is 0-7.

Men’s steeplechase: El Bakkali asserts himself as the Olympic favorite

All eyes were on Olympic/world champion Conseslus Kipruto, who was competing for the first time since being charged with sex with a minor last year (a case that has yet to be resolved) and running his first steeple since the 2019 World Championship final in Doha. Before the race, Kipruto admitted his preparations “were not perfect,” which was perhaps an understatement. He was dropped despite a manageable opening kilometer of 2:45.30 and wound up dropping out shortly after halfway.

Up front, 18-year-old Bikila Tadese, barely 48 hours removed from his world-leading 8:09 win at the Ethiopian Olympic trials, showed no fear in his Diamond league debut and held the lead through the first 2k. At that point, however, they were still only on 8:17 pace, meaning a large pack remained at the front of the race.

Ethiopia’s Chala Beyo — the 2016 African champ who did not run the Ethiopian Trials on Tuesday — took the lead with 600 to go, but six men were still in the lead group at the bell. That group included two-time World Championship medalist Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco, and he was the man who made the decisive move of the race, hitting the front on the first turn of the final lap and accelerating down the back straight to create a gap. Tadese came with him and briefly looked as if he might have been able to challenge El Bakkali, but he too had been dropped by the final water jump, clearing the way for El Bakkali to win in a world-leading 8:08.54.

Tadese wound up second in 8:10.56 — a very solid run in his DL debut considering he ran 8:09 two days ago. Though the pace up front was not super fast by historical DL steeple standards, that helped some of the midpack runners as five men in this race ran personal bests.

After the race, El Baakali guaranteed he’d break 8:00 in his next steeple.

“It is difficult to get good pace makers. My next race will be in Monaco and I hope to run under 8 minutes. I am positive about that because I ran a great 1.500m race in Doha (3:31),” said El Bakkali.

1. Soufiane EL BAKKALI 07 JAN 1996 MAR 8:08.54

2. Bikila Tadese TAKELE 03 AUG 2002 ETH 8:10.56

3. Mohamed TINDOUFT 12 MAR 1993 MAR 8:11.65

4. Ahmed ABDELWAHED 26 MAY 1996 ITA 8:12.04

5. Chala BEYO 18 JAN 1996 ETH 8:12.35

6. Osama ZOGHLAMI 19 JUN 1994 ITA 8:14.29

7. Djilali BEDRANI 01 OCT 1993 FRA 8:15.87

8. Yemane HAILESELASSIE 21 FEB 1998 ERI 8:16.75

9. Louis GILAVERT 01 JAN 1998 FRA 8:19.79

10. Albert CHEMUTAI 25 NOV 1999 UGA 8:23.96

11. Abdelhamid ZERRIFI 20 JUN 1986 FRA 8:25.74

12. Yohanes CHIAPPINELLI 18 AUG 1997 ITA 8:27.86

13. Jean-Simon DESGAGNÉS 26 JUL 1998 CAN 8:39.47

Wilberforce Chemiat KONES 19 SEP 1993 KEN DNF

Conseslus KIPRUTO 08 DEC 1994 KEN DNF

Quick Take: Other than El Bakkali, the men’s steeplechase is in disarray

You’d never know it was an Olympic year based on what’s been going on in the men’s steeplechase. An Olympic year conjures up images of people stepping it up for the performance of a lifetime but that’s not happening in this event. Of the top 10 finishers at Worlds in 2019, only three of those men have even managed to break 8:20 this year.

1 Conseslus Kipruto – KEN – Facing “defilement” charges in Kenya. Didn’t even stick with the lead group for 1k today.

2 Lamecha Girma – ETH – Ran 3:35/7:27 indoors. Hasn’t raced since. Missed Ethiopian trials.

3 Soufiane El Bakkali – MAR – In good form. Won today in 8:08. Ran 3:31 in Doha.

4 Getnet Wale – ETH- In great form but ran 5000 at Ethiopian trials. 8:09 steeple win in Ostrava.

5 Djilali Bedrani – FRA – Ran 8:32 for 3rd in Gateshead and 8:15 for 7th tonight. Ran 3:37.96 1500.

6 Benjamin Kigen – KEN – Been running regularly in Kenya. 8:26 at altitude is his best.

7 Abraham Kibiwot – KEN – Just 8:35 in Gateshead.

8 Hillary Bor – USA – Won Gateshead, seasonal best is 8:22.

9 Leonard Bett – KEN – 8:31 for 2nd in Gateshead.

10 Stanley Kebenei – USA – 8:30 is his best. DNF in Gateshead after injuring knee.

Quick Take: It’s not time to panic about Kipruto yet, but he is in a race against the clock (again)

Assuming Kipruto’s defilement case is resolved and he is able to compete in Tokyo, he has some work to do if he is to successfully defend his Olympic title. The men’s steeple begins on day 1 at the Olympics, which is exactly seven weeks from tomorrow, and Kipruto could not even make it through one kilometer at 8:15 pace. But Kipruto has earned the benefit of the doubt at this point — he was banged up going into the 2017 Worlds and 2019 Worlds and lost his shoe in the 2018 Diamond League steeple final and still managed to win all three races. He is the ultimate gamer and has one of the best kicks in the history of the event. If he’s anything close to fit in Tokyo, no one will want to face him in the final.

Sprints

Men’s 110 hurdles: McLeod blasts world leader

American world champ Grant Holloway has been the story in the high hurdles this year, as he has yet to lose a race and began today with the fastest time in the world at 13.07. But Olympic champion Omar McLeod of Jamaica showed that he remains a force to be reckoned with, running 13.01 — his fastest time in four years — to earn the win in Florence. If McLeod can return to that kind of form — prior to tonight, his 10 fastest times were all run from 2015-17 — the Arkansas alum could prove a genuine rival to Florida alum Holloway in Tokyo this year.

Final, Wind: -0.1

1. Omar MCLEOD 25 APR 1994 JAM 13.01

2. Andrew POZZI 15 MAY 1992 GBR 13.25

3. Wilhem BELOCIAN 22 JUN 1995 FRA 13.31

4. Devon ALLEN 12 DEC 1994 USA 13.32

5. Shane BRATHWAITE 08 FEB 1990 BAR 13.46

6. Lorenzo PERINI 22 JUL 1994 ITA 13.63

7. Paolo DAL MOLIN 31 JUL 1987 ITA 13.64

8. Pascal MARTINOT-LAGARDE 22 SEP 1991 FRA 14.26

Women’s 100 hurdles: Camacho-Quinn crushes the field

The great form of former Kentucky star Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, the 2021 world leader at 12.32, continued as she broke the meet record, which has stood since 1980, by running 12.38. The Puerto Rican who won the 2016 and 2018 NCAA titles has put up 4 of the 5 fastest times in the world this year.

Final, Wind: -0.8

1. Jasmine CAMACHO-QUINN 21 AUG 1996 PUR 12.38

2. Devynne CHARLTON 26 NOV 1995 BAH 12.80

3. Elvira HERMAN 09 JAN 1997 BLR 12.85

4. Megan TAPPER 18 MAR 1994 JAM 12.94

5. Luminosa BOGLIOLO 03 JUL 1995 ITA 12.99

6. Pia SKRZYSZOWSKA 20 APR 2001 POL 13.03

7. Pedrya SEYMOUR 29 MAY 1995 BAH 13.51

Elisa Maria DI LAZZARO 05 JUN 1998 ITA DNF

Women’s 200: Dina Asher-Smith stays perfect in 2021

It’s now nine races, nine wins for Dina Asher-Smith this year. The British star made it look easy tonight in the 200 meters, making up the stagger from lane 5 almost immediately and carving open a massive gap by the home straight, winning in 22.06, over half a second up on runner-up Marie-Josee Ta Lou, the 2017 World Championship silver medalist for the Ivory Coast.

The women’s 100 has gained most of the headlines in 2021 — and rightfully so — but Asher-Smith vs. Shaunae Miller-Uibo in the Olympic 200 also promises to be quite a race given Asher-Smith’s red-hot form.

Final, Wind: +0.2

1. Dina ASHER-SMITH 04 DEC 1995 GBR 22.06

2. Marie-Josée TA LOU 18 NOV 1988 CIV 22.58

3. Mujinga KAMBUNDJI 17 JUN 1992 SUI 22.60

4. Dalia KADDARI 23 MAR 2001 ITA 22.86

5. Beth DOBBIN 07 JUN 1994 GBR 22.88

6. Dafne SCHIPPERS 15 JUN 1992 NED 23.03

7. Gloria HOOPER 03 MAR 1992 ITA 23.25

8. Sarah ATCHO 01 JUN 1995 SUI 24.43

Women’s 400 hurdles: Bol breaks her own Dutch record to earn DL win #1

The best 400m hurdlers in the world right now are in America, but outside of the US, the best in the world is the Netherlands’ Femke Bol. Just 21 — she’s six months younger than Sydney McLaughlin — Bol ran 50.63 indoors to win the Euro indoor 400 title and ran a Dutch record of 53.79 in the 400 hurdles last year.

With the Americans absent, Bol earned another big win tonight, using a strong second half of the race to streak away to the win in 53.44 — #3 in the world this year behind McLaughlin and Shamier Little. This was Bol’s first career win in a Diamond League points race (she also won the non-points events in Stockholm and Rome in 2020).

1. Femke BOL 23 FEB 2000 NED 53.44

2. Anna RYZHYKOVA 24 NOV 1989 UKR 54.19

3. Jessica TURNER 08 AUG 1995 GBR 54.79

4. Wenda NEL 30 JUL 1988 RSA 55.20

5. Sara Slott PETERSEN 09 APR 1987 DEN 55.21

6. Linda OLIVIERI 14 JUL 1998 ITA 55.63

7. Ayomide FOLORUNSO 17 OCT 1996 ITA 56.92

8. Tia-Adana BELLE 15 JUN 1996 BAR 58.36

Men’s 400: Zambrano cruises

The men’s 400 only featured one man with a seasonal best under 45 on the year and that man, Anthony José Zambrano of Colombia, the 2019 world silver medalist, got an easy victory in 44.76.

Equally as important, Trinidad & Tobago’s Machel Cedenio, 25, the 2016 Olympic 4th placer, pulled up just a little bit after 100 meters.

1. Anthony José ZAMBRANO 17 JAN 1998 COL 44.76

2. Davide RE 16 MAR 1993 ITA 45.80

3. Matthew HUDSON-SMITH 26 OCT 1994 GBR 45.93

4. Zakhiti NENE 02 APR 1998 RSA 46.23

5. Ricky PETRUCCIANI 30 JUN 2000 SUI 46.24

6. Edoardo SCOTTI 09 MAY 2000 ITA 46.38

7. Vladimir ACETI 16 OCT 1998 ITA 46.55

Machel CEDENIO 06 SEP 1995 TTO DNF

Men’s 100: Simbine wins

South Africa’s Akani Simbine, who has run 9.99 this year, got a narrow win in 10.08 as Britain’s CJ Ujah ran 10.10.

Final, Wind: -0.1

1. Akani SIMBINE 21 SEP 1993 RSA 10.08

2. Chijindu UJAH 05 MAR 1994 GBR 10.10

3. Emmanuel MATADI 15 APR 1991 LBR 10.16

4. Yupun Abeykoon MUDIYANSELAGE 31 DEC 1994 SRI 10.16

5. Michael RODGERS 24 APR 1985 USA 10.25

6. Arthur CISSÉ 29 DEC 1996 CIV 10.35

7. Cejhae GREENE 06 OCT 1995 ANT 10.39

8. Jak Ali HARVEY 04 MAY 1989 TUR 10.46

Field Events

Men’s high jump: 2.33 for the win

Rusisan Ilya Ivanyuk got the win with a first-attempt clearance of 2.33. Aussie Brandon Starc (2nd attempt) and Italian Gianmarco Tamberi also cleared 2.33 as world champ Mutaz Essa Barshim jumped 2.30.

1. Ilya IVANYUK 09 MAR 1993 ANA 2.33

2. Brandon STARC 24 NOV 1993 AUS 2.33

3. Gianmarco TAMBERI 01 JUN 1992 ITA 2.33

4. Andriy PROTSENKO 20 MAY 1988 UKR 2.30

5. Mutaz Essa BARSHIM 24 JUN 1991 QAT 2.30

6. Maksim NEDASEKAU 21 JAN 1998 BLR 2.27

7. Loïc GASCH 13 AUG 1994 SUI 2.20

7. Donald THOMAS 01 JUL 1984 BAH 2.20

9. Stefano SOTTILE 26 JAN 1998 ITA 2.16

Men’s shot: Walsh wins but doesn’t throw that far

New Zealand’s Tom Walsh only had the third-best throw of the night but his 21.47 came in the sixth round, which was used to determine the victory once again so he was your winner. The longest thrower of the night — Italian Leonardo Fabbri (21.71), the European U23 silver medallist in 2019 — ended up third.

1. Tomas WALSH 01 MAR 1992 NZL 21.47

2. Armin SINANČEVIĆ 14 AUG 1996 SRB 21.60

3. Leonardo FABBRI 15 APR 1997 ITA 21.71

4. Filip MIHALJEVIĆ 31 JUL 1994 CRO 21.39

5. Michał HARATYK 10 APR 1992 POL 20.90

6. Tomáš STANĚK 13 JUN 1991 CZE 20.32

7. Zane WEIR 07 SEP 1995 ITA 20.06

8. Konrad BUKOWIECKI 17 MAR 1997 POL 19.23

Women’s discus: Perkovic back on top

Croatia’s Sandra Perkovic dominated the women’s discus for most of the 2010s, but she was beaten at Worlds in 2019 and again in the Doha Diamond League last month. Tonight Perkovic returned to winning ways, improving her season’s best by over two meters with a 68.31m heave and then backing that performance up by going 66.90 in the final three to defeat world champ Yaime Perez of Cuba.

1. Sandra PERKOVIĆ 21 JUN 1990 CRO 68.31

2. Yaimé PÉREZ 29 MAY 1991 CUB 66.82

3. Kristin PUDENZ 09 FEB 1993 GER 64.42

4. Marija TOLJ 29 NOV 1999 CRO 63.28

5. Claudine VITA 19 SEP 1996 GER 62.72

6. Liliana CÁ 05 NOV 1986 POR 62.30

7. Denia CABALLERO 13 JAN 1990 CUB 61.33

8. Daisy OSAKUE 16 JAN 1996 ITA 56.20

Women’s long jump: Spanovic wins

2019 long jump world champ Malaika Mihambo of Germany had the longest jump of the day as she jumped a season’s best 6.82 in round 3, but she ended up second as Olympic bronze medallist Ivana Spanovic of Serbia jumped 6.74 in the deciding 6th round.

1. Ivana ŠPANOVIĆ 10 MAY 1990 SRB 6.74 +0.9

2. Malaika MIHAMBO 03 FEB 1994 GER 6.82 +0.3

3. Maryna BEKH-ROMANCHUK 18 JUL 1995 UKR 6.79 +0.3

4. Chantel MALONE 02 DEC 1991 IVB 6.65 +1.1

5. Nastassia MIRONCHYK-IVANOVA 13 APR 1989 BLR 6.61 +0.1

6. Larissa IAPICHINO 18 JUL 2002 ITA 6.45 -0.3

7. Laura STRATI 03 OCT 1990 ITA 6.29 0.0

8. Caterine IBARGUEN 12 FEB 1984 COL 6.10 -0.7

Women’s pole vault: Sidorova wins

World pole vault champ Anzhelika Sidorova of Russia improved her sb from 4.80 to 4.91 to win the pole vault and move to #2 on the 2021 world list.

1. Anzhelika SIDOROVA 28 JUN 1991 ANA 4.91

2. Iryna ZHUK 26 JAN 1993 BLR 4.71

3. Katerina STEFANIDI 04 FEB 1990 GRE 4.66

4. Holly BRADSHAW 02 NOV 1991 GBR 4.66

4. Angelica BENGTSSON 08 JUL 1993 SWE 4.66

6. Robeilys PEINADO 26 NOV 1997 VEN 4.66

7. Tina ŠUTEJ 07 NOV 1988 SLO 4.56

8. Angelica MOSER 09 OCT 1997 SUI 4.56

Roberta BRUNI 08 MAR 1994 ITA NM