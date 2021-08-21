Somali People Liberation Front moottuummaa nafxanyaa kana buqqisuun dirqama jechuun qabsoo TDF, fi OLAn geggeessaa jiraniitti makamee jira.



Somali People Liberation Front (SPLF) has joined the fight against AbiyAhmedAli As Colonel Eid Abdi Hassan, I would like to inform the people of dds that we have formed an organization called Somali people liberation front.

The main objectives of this organization are:

1. Rescue the people of the affected area and the environment as a whole

2. That the local government and the state of samatabixino Abiy Ahmed faashistiga interest and the administrators of the local military force kugeeyay illegally.

The organization’s name as shown on the organization reflects Somali Region Structure 93da districts, 11 provinces and cities in our nation-wide network management 6 fans and our members are not built to village level.

This is an organization that believes in racial federalism,

It is an organization that represents the interests of the Somali people.

It is an organization that will hold the Abiy fascist government accountable for its environmental damage.

On the other hand, we condemn Abiy Ahmed’s government for the unprecedented genocide and rape of the Tigrean people.

Hunger used as a weapon,

Rape as a weapon,

We also commend and welcome the agreement reached between the Omoro liberation Force and the Oromia Liberation Army and TPLF.

The association has a structure in the country and abroad and we will report back to you. It will also share with you after the party logo

Organizational structure hogaamintiisu will probably be in the country and abroad in countries such as Africa, Europe, America and the Arabs.

We have a lot of support at home and abroad and it is an organization that is fighting for the Ethiopian constitution.

We have been busy building this organization for the last 6 months. We had special meetings to analyze the formation of the party at home and abroad using social media.

This statement was shared with you by the Chairman of the Somali People’s Liberation Party, Cornel Eid