Somalia: Teary-eyed parents demand answers after UN report over missing SNA

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ትግራይ የዘመቱት የሱማሌ ወታደሮች ቤተሰቦች ዛሬ በንዴት ሞቃዲሾ ላይ “ዲክታተር ኢሳያስ አፈወርቂ ልጆቻችንን መልስልን” የሚል መፈክር በመያዝ የሱማሌውን ፕሬዝዳንትን ፎርማጆን ደግሞ ልጆቻችን ያሉበትን ንገረን ሲሉ ጠይቀዋል።

የኢትዮጵያ እናቶች መቼ ይሆን ልጆቻቸውና ባሎቻቸውን የት ገቡ ብለው የሚጠይቁት

Mogadishu, Somalia (Horn Observer) — Dozens of parents took to the streets of Mogadishu on Thursday morning to demand answers from the government over their missing boys sent sent to Eritrea, days after UN report revealed that Somali troops fought alongside Eritrean troops in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

The protesters were carrying placards written “Return our boys” and other slogans. Some of the parents who spoke to the local media demanded from the government to clarify the whereabouts of their children.

The protest follows after a recent UN report said that the Somali troops were moved into Ethiopia’s Tigray region to fight alongside the with the Eritrean troops.

Somali opposition presidential candidates joined the Somali parents in asking a thorough investigation into the missing boys.

Former Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has urged the leaders of the federal government to address about the controversy surrounding the training of Somali soldiers in Eritrea barely a day after UN report confirmed presence of Somali soldiers in Tigray region.

“I tell the former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and his team, you cannot hide the fact of the youth sent to Eritrea from the people of Somalia anymore,” Mohamud said. “The leaders are the ones who face the people & tell them the truth even if it is bitter. Bring back the boys.”

Somali government had distanced itself from the accusations, saying Ethiopia did not request troops to help fight in Tigray region.