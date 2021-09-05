Sudan Demands Ethiopia to Cease “Aggressive Interactions”

By Al Mayadeen | Source: Agencies, September 5, 2021

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs denies accusations of targeting Ethiopian facilities.

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the Ethiopian government on Sunday to end its “aggressive interactions with Sudan.”

The Ministry responded to allegations of sending armed groups through the borders to target an Ethiopian facility, calling them “misleading,” “unfounded,” and “with a clear purpose aimed solely at political consumption.”

Sudan reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of good neighborliness and refraining from interfering in the internal affairs of other nations.

The statement articulated that Ethiopia should end its repeated illogical and unfounded allegations against Sudan for private interests.

The Ethiopian army had previously declared that it had thwarted an effort by elements affiliated with the rebel “Tigray People’s Liberation Front” to interrupt the Renaissance Dam’s construction, after infiltrating from Sudan’s borders.

According to the coordinator of operations in the command center, the Ethiopian army killed over 50 “terrorists” and injured more than 70.

The Ethiopian official pointed that the “Tigray Liberation Front” suffered a defeat and a large number of its militants retreated to the north.

Sudan denied Ethiopia’s accusations, and the media advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Al-Taher Abu Haga emphasized that the Ethiopian regime must solve its internal problems without implicating Sudan.

