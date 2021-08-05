Sudan Requests Purchase Of 1,000 MW Electric Power

Addis Ababa, August 5, 2021 (FBC) – The Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) said Sudan has asked to purchase 1,000 megawatts of electricity from Ethiopia.

EEP Corporate Planning Executive Officer, Andualem Sia told ENA that various African countries, including Sudan have expressed interest to purchase electricity from Ethiopia.

Professionals from both countries are discussing Sudan’s interest to purchase 1,000 MW, he added.

EEP experts went to Khartoum last month and Sudanese experts would soon arrive in Ethiopia to continue the talks.

Similarly, South Sudan, Kenya and Djibouti have expressed interest to purchase electric power and negotiations have been underway, according to the executive officer.

Construction of 500-Kilowatt transmission line is nearing completion and members of the Kenyan parliament will visit Ethiopia next week to discuss the issue, Andualem stated.

Beyond Kenya, Ethiopia has built transmission infrastructure that could carry 2,000 megawatts to Tanzania and up to South Africa, he revealed.

Furthermore, a study that enables Somaliland to get power from Ethiopia has been conducted with the support of the World Bank by East Africa Power Policy.

South Sudan has on its part expressed desire to purchase power, the executive officer said, adding that a team of experts will soon travel to South Sudan to conduct a study on the construction of the power line.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) benefits not only Ethiopia but also Africa, Andualem noted, adding that the current demand for electricity from these sisterly countries shows their great expectation in the dam.

The executive officer said, “Ethiopia will work hard to benefit itself and become the pride of Africa.”