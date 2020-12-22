Sudanese army retakes towns from Ethiopian militias

December 22, 2020

Sudanese army
Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (L) meets with the chief of Sudan’s ruling military council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (R), in Khartoum on 7 June 2019. [AFP via Getty Images]

(Middle East Monitor) — Security sources in Sudan said on Monday that the army has retaken three towns from Ethiopian militias. The Sudanese troops apparently entered the Khurshid region, which has been under the control of the militias for 21 years, Al Arabiya TV channel has reported.

The developments came after the Sudanese Transitional Partners’ Council held its second meeting on Sunday at the Republican Palace, headed by Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council. Al-Burhan gave a presentation on the developments on the eastern border of Sudan following the killing of Sudanese soldiers in an Ethiopian attack against the army.

In a press release, spokeswoman Maryam Sadiq Al-Mahdi said that the Council saluted the armed forces and their efforts to protect Sudan and its lands and citizens, and safeguard the nation’s sovereignty.

Al-Mahdi pointed out that the Council agreed that diplomacy should play a role in promoting good-neighbourly relations, peaceful coexistence, and cooperation with Ethiopia. “Sudan is connected to Ethiopia by kinship and common interests,” she added.

Previous articleA changing Ethiopia: Divisions, fear, and unfounded accusations
Next articleQophii Arraata Biyyoolessa Oromiyaa Mudde 22, 2020

Reports of killings, abductions of Eritrean refugees “overwhelming” – U.N.

English Admin - 0
Reports of killings, abductions of Eritrean refugees "overwhelming" - U.N. GENEVA (Reuters) - The head of the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday it had...
Read more

The Cohesion of Amhara-Nafxanya Symmetry

English Admin - 0
The Cohesion of Amhara-Nafxanya Symmetry By Tufaa Bulbulaa, December 21, 2020 There are people who want to differentiate Amhara from Nafxanya and Nafxanya from Amhara....
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020

Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 6
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 14
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Popular Articles

MORE STORIES
Arraata

Qophii Arraata Biyyoolessa Oromiyaa Mudde 22, 2020

Admin - 0