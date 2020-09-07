Tampa Protesters Seek to Raise Awareness of Human Rights Abuse in Ethiopia

By Adria Iraheta Tampa, Sep 7, 2020

Human Rights Abuse in Ethiopia
Protesters gathered Monday morning in Tampa to bring awareness to human rights abuses in Ethiopia. (Adria Iraheta/Spectrum Bay News 9)

TAMPA, Fla. (Bay News 9)– Protesters gathered Monday morning in Tampa to bring awareness to human rights abuses in Ethiopia.

Dozens of Tampa’s Ethiopian community took to the streets downtown, waving American and Ethiopian flags.

“We are here in Tampa in a small way to show up in solidarity with people back home,” said organizer Emmanuel Bedaso.

Sociopolitical tensions in the country have led to human rights abuses, like limitations on free speech and arrests of opposition officials.

“We call for the justice especially for those people that were killed or whose family are getting killed and who are suffering under this,” said one protester.

It’s a big concern to Tampa’s Oromo community — the region where much of the unrest is happening.

“We are from that area. Even though we are a small community we want the American people and the Tampa natives to be aware [what is happening with our community],” Bedaso said.

Many still have family in Ethiopia and can’t communicate with loved ones back home since much contact has been cut off.

They hope to encourage American leaders to put pressure on the Ethiopian government to demand change.

“We want to bring awareness to the American people – though it’s Labor Day and a holiday here, there’s nothing like that back home,” he said.

Previous articleEthiopia bars journalists from flying to Tigray regional vote, passengers say

Ethiopia on the brink of break up as tensions escalate

English Admin - 0
Ethiopia on the brink of break up as tensions escalate in Tigray region and Oromo opposition leaders remain incommunicado By Simon Ateba, September 6, 2020 (Today...
Read more

The Deceptive Politics of Abiy Ahmed, Part II

English Admin - 0
The Deceptive Politics of Abiy Ahmed, Part II By Worku Gadissa, September 6, 2020 Part I Internally Displaced People More than 2 million Oromos have fled persecution in...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Read more
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 14
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
Read more
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 10
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

Tampa Protesters Seek to Raise Awareness of Human Rights Abuse in Ethiopia

Admin - 0
Tampa Protesters Seek to Raise Awareness of Human Rights Abuse in Ethiopia By Adria Iraheta Tampa, Sep 7, 2020 TAMPA, Fla. (Bay News 9)-- Protesters gathered Monday...
View Post
English

Ethiopia bars journalists from flying to Tigray regional vote, passengers say

Admin - 1
Ethiopia bars journalists from flying to Tigray regional vote, passengers say ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - At least 12 people, including four journalists and a senior...
View Post
English

Ethiopia’s reform rollback creates a vicious circle

Admin - 0
Ethiopia’s reform rollback creates a vicious circle By Mebratu Kelecha, September 7, 2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appears unable to oversee a democratic shift, primarily as...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Security personnel in Ethiopia arrested ONN journalists

Admin - 0
Security personnel in Ethiopia arrested ONN journalists Oolmaya milkiiti! Labsiin Qeerroo Marsaa 4ffaa har'a eegale milkii guddaa agarsiisee oole. Daandiileen gurguddoon tarkaanfii labsii kanaan qullatanii oolaniiru....
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
View Post
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 14
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
View Post
MORE STORIES
Ethiopia bars journalists

Ethiopia bars journalists from flying to Tigray regional vote, passengers say

Admin - 1