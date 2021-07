News July 26: Ethiopia | Tigray | Debarq town | Qimant



Tigray, Ethiopia: TDF Expands War, Somali-Afar Conflict Reignites



As conflict between Afar & Somalis widens, TDF should not take sides. Most Somalis disapprove their liyu police's role in z conflict in the north. They also have legitimate political grudge against TPLF. Issues will be resolved through a restoratative justice when time permits.

— Faisal Roble (@faisalroble19) July 26, 2021