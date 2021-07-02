TDF cleaning out pockets of Amhara militia in Himora

July 1, 2021

TDF cleaning out pockets of Amhara militia in Himora


TDF continues operations to liberate Tigray,
collaborators and criminals could face accountability.

Tigray : 3 new developments


Tigray Ethiopia : Debretsion Gebremichael back in office and 2 new developments from Humera and Mekelle city.

President Debretsion and Other Top Leaders seen in Mekelle Videos Shared


Tigray leader Debretsion and Other Top Leaders seen in Mekelle videos shared for more informative videos subcribe my channel and pres the bell icon for latest update Latest Researches and News

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.