TDF entered in Central Capital Mekelle | ENDF pulling out from Capital Mekelle

The war in Tigray crumbling before PM Abiy and President Isaias as TDF re-enters Mekelle

BY MARTIN PLAUT, JUNE 28, 2021

In a rapidly developing situation there are reports that Tigrayan Defence Force troops are marching back into Mekelle – a city they were forced to abandon on 28 November 2020.

This morning Mekelle saw an Antonov aircraft land. Troops removed money from the banks, to be flown to Addis.

Then the government appointed administration left their posts, abandoning the city to its fate.

Ethiopian troops were reported to have left the prisons, with prisoners escaping.

Finally Ethiopian troops abandoned the city itself, leaving the way open for the TDF.

Meanwhile, there are credible reports that the Ethiopian Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, met western diplomats on Sunday and offered a comprehensive ceasefire in Tigray.

The western diplomats are said to have called for all Eritrean troops to leave and for talks to be opened with Tigray’s elected government.