The Congressional Black Caucus Statement on the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

WASHINGTON, DC, June 23, 2020 

Egypt’s Losing Battle on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

Black Caucus

(Congressional Black Caucus) — In recent months negotiations have stalled and there has been an escalation of tensions on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) that impacts, Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan.  The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) encourages the continued cooperation and peaceful negotiations of all stakeholders in the construction of the GERD. These negotiations should be based on mutual benefit, good faith, and the principles of international law. The multi-billion-dollar GERD project was announced in 2011, and will have a positive impact in the region by providing Africa’s biggest hydropower dam that will generate approximately 6,000 megawatts of electricity, thus allowing Ethiopia to export power to neighboring countries.

The Congressional Black Caucus urges the United States and all other international actors to respect the 2015 Declaration of Principles trilateral agreement signed between Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia, and to continue to play an impartial role, only seeking the counsel of the African Union and diplomats on the ground in the region. In particular, the African Union has a pivotal role to play by expressing to all parties that a peaceful negotiated deal benefits all and not just some on the continent.

The GERD project directly affects the flow of water, the supply of energy, and the food security of Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan. Recently, the region’s agriculture sector has suffered due to abnormal precipitation droughts. With Egypt’s rapidly growing population nearing 100 million, the GERD will help improve water supply and take pressure off the Nile river, which supplies an overwhelming majority of the country’s fresh water. In Ethiopia, the country is currently facing a drought that is expected to directly impact nearly 20 percent of its population combined with a locust outbreak that has eaten more than 80,000 acres of crops in recent months. In Sudan, the GERD dam will contribute to the country’s water regulation and sediment reduction, and expand agricultural projects, increase hydropower production, and provide flood control.

The GERD project will have a positive impact on all countries involved and will help combat food security and lack of electricity and power, supply more fresh water to more people, and stabilize and grow the economies in the region. The Congressional Black Caucus supports a peaceful negotiation to the implementation of the GERD project, and stands ready to support the African Union and all stakeholders on peacefully achieving a mutually beneficial agreement.

Previous articleQaanqee Show: Obboo Dinquu Deyaasaa nama akkamitti

Wolayta Zone Council Emergency Meeting Passes Seven Resolutions

English
Wolayta Zone Council Emergency Meeting Passes Seven Resolutions, Including Establishing a Secretariat to Prep for Statehood Addis Abeba, June 22/2020 (Addis Standard) – Following a day-long...
Read more

Sudan ‘repels Ethiopian cross-border attack’ amid heightened Nile tensions

English
Sudan 'repels Ethiopian cross-border attack' amid heightened Nile tensions (The New Arab) - Sudan on Sunday repelled an attack by Ethiopian forces, the governor of an eastern border...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...
Read more
English

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...
Read more
English

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Sweeping powers & a transition on ice: Pandemic politics in Ethiopia

Sweeping powers and a transition on ice: Pandemic politics in Ethiopia Ethiopia’s state of emergency gives it both vague wide-ranging powers and an impending political...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Gargaarsa Geggeessaa (Awwaalcha) Qabsa’aa fi Artist Guutuu Lammii

<div class="gfm-embed" data-url="https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-artist-gutu-bejji-funeral-service/widget/medium"></div><script defer src="https://www.gofundme.com/static/js/embed.js"></script> Dear friends and family, we are very sad to inform you the passing away of our brother Gutu lemmi Bejj...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

The Congressional Black Caucus Statement on the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

The Congressional Black Caucus Statement on the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam WASHINGTON, DC, June 23, 2020  Egypt's Losing Battle on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (Congressional Black Caucus)...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Qaanqee Show: Obboo Dinquu Deyaasaa nama akkamitti

Qaanqee Show: Obboo Dinquu Deyaasaa nama akkamitti Godina Wallagga Lixaa Ona Gullisoo keessatti SHANEE deggertuu fi nyaachistuun ummatni guyyuu ni ajjeesama; ni hidhama; qabeenyi...
View Post
English

Democracy in action amid authoritarian reaction

Democracy in action amid authoritarian reaction By Yared Tsegaye, June 23, 2020 As police brutality accompanies the pandemic fight, parliamentarians and the government’s human rights watchdog...
View Post
Amharic

Seife Nebelbal Radio Interviews Jemal E. Genemo

Seife Nebelbal Radio Interviews Oromo Advocate, Jemal E. Genemo (Language Amharic) Seife Nebelbal Radio journalist Eyob Bayissa interviews political analyst and Oromo advocate Jemal Ibrahim...
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...
View Post
English

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...
View Post
English

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...
View Post