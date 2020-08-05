The final days of the settlers rule are nearing

By Buludoo Daadaa, August 4, 2020

settlers rule
This fragile government is falling fast. An insider info, obtained today, Aug 4, 2020, indicates that previous OPDO members are regrouping themselves to kick out PP cadres. OPDO rejected all higher officials’ commands. The lunatic PM had emergency meeting with Oromia PP higher officials. There will be a power shake up in the coming weeks between these parties. The illiterate PM lost power long time ago and he is pretending as if he is in control of it. As you know, Oromia is not under PP control. PP is dead on arrival. Shame of the century!: Source Somali Region News

The OPDO rule has barely started, but our prediction that Abiy Ahmed and the entire OPDO apparatus are highly likely to represent the settlers/Nafxanya interest, and its far-reaching consequences will destroy the empire Ethiopia may have already become a reality.

So far, Oromians crusade to change empire Ethiopia didn’t bear fruit, human slaughter, the suppression of voice, political repression, revenge killing, the absence of social justice, and the denial of channels for peaceful change continued to rise in empire Ethiopia.

The more the settlers gain the political upper hand, the more the Oromians’ discontent against the settler system continued to grow, albite the assassinations, the jailing, and the torturing of the Oromo singers, artists, writers and political activists by Amharas killing agents, the OPDO. This situation made the educated elites not be able to use their talents, ambition, and ingenuity.

While this is going on inside Oromia, the semi-independent Tigrai region is building its military and ready to fight against the settler rule and its agents.

The destitute Eritrean soldiers devoid of military logistics and planning couldn’t carry out the mission for which they were brought to Ethiopia to accomplish. Although they demanded that the settler government provide them with food and drinking water, all the dummy president of Oromia can do was order poor Oromians to feed the Eritrean army. This is the most comprehensive step the settler regime agent could take at this point. This shows that there are food shortages, that distribution channels are inferior, logistics plans are not in place, road construction has no budget and medical supplies are limited.

As this is happening, the settler government of Ethiopia is trying its best to dismantle the OLF from within, with the help of Lammaa Magarsa, Leencoo Lataa, Damalsh G. Michael, and the federal police commissioner. Subsequently, the members of the OLF named Atoomsaa, Toleera Hadaba, Ibsa Nagawo, Qajeelaa Mardaasaa, and Araarsoo Biqilaa were ordered to assume the leadership of the OLF, pushing Dawud Ibsa to the side. Plus, Lenco Lataa has formed a team tasked with spreading the political propaganda of the settler government.

The settler group that is in control of the government is said to split into two groups because they failed to come to a consensus on how and when to kill Jawar, Baqalaa, and Dawud Ibsa. One group wants to take action immediately but the second group wants to postpone the killing. One group regrets the untimely killing of Haacaaluu Hundessa because it resulted in political unrest they are dealing with today, but the other describes the decision to kill Hacaaluu as tactical and successful.

Yet it is far from clear that any immediate tactical benefits will outweigh the strategic consequences for the settler rule survival. The action does not seem to fit any long-term political strategy aligned with Abiy Ahmed’s objective of rebuilding Minilik’s empire.

While the group arguing about the potential consequences of the killings, intentional or otherwise, they also appreciate the pre-empt imminent attacks taken against the Oromo and Tigrean nationalists. Some say, Hacaaluu’s killing has achieved a lot but others argue the opposite saying the actions taken escalated problems and put maximum pressure on them.

What’s true however is, the shutting down of all Oromo media, the jailing of tens of thousands, the presence of the Eritrean army didn’t stop the unrest. Opposite to their expectation, the protest is intensified as witnessed from the economic boycott culminated with a rising price on food items and other commodities. Most importantly, the Oromo youth are flocking to the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) bases to take up arms and fight the Nafxanya(settler) rule and win.

Either way, the final days of the Nafxanya/settler rule is nearing, not only for reason described above but because none of the nations and the nationalities of empire Ethiopia wish to camouflage behind the Nafxanya identity anymore.

In real political terms, all the killings and the jailing of the Oromo nationalists seem to have strengthened the nationalist’s position once again. Abiy Ahmed’s decision to scale back to the era of Minilik and Hailesilase has already bolstered the Oromo nationalism. The killing of Daadhii Galaan, Hacaaluu Hundeessaa, and over 10,000 Oromo youth promise more strategic benefits for nationalist Oromians.

The Oromo parliament (Caffee Oromia) has already become the medium from where anti-Oromo laws are enacted. Afaan Oromo have been replaced by the Amharic language in Oromia and the settlers mobilization of hooligans and street bums in Finfinnee and where-else in Oromia seem to take a new shape as Abiy Ahmed tries to balance the Oromo nationalism with settler’s insulting rants. But this would most likely strengthen the Oromo nationalism and influence in empire Ethiopia.

Conclusion

At this point in time, we must continue to be advocates for the freedom and morality that we inherited from our ancestors as we worked together for the common good. Our joint effort should protect important civic values like honesty, morality, self-restraint, respect for the law, and basic human rights.

One of the reasons the attack on our freedom by the settlers has been so successful is because of our reluctance to stand up together and exercise our views and power. An extraordinary effort will be required to remove the settlers’ domination out of Oromia and win our liberty.

The Oromo Liberation Front doctrine confirms, “No form of governance can exist in peace in empire Ethiopia, except such laws are framed and held inviolate as will secure to each individual the free exercise of conscience”.

Previous articleQabsoon Bilisummaa Oromoo (QBOn) Qeerroodhaan gaggeeffamaa jiru amma booda butamuu hinqabu!!
Next articleVOA: Uggurri Geejjibaa Oromiyaa Keessaa Danqaa Nutti Uume; BBC

QARREE AND QEERROO:  Warriors of The Oromo Nation!

English Admin - 0
QARREE AND QEERROO:  Warriors of The Oromo Nation! Herald your victory song by saying “Mo’ichaan Galaa! Hinjifanoon Galaa!” By Lolltuu, August 3, 2020 The forefathers of the Oromo...
Read more

Amhara Supremacy as a “Critical Asset”

English Admin - 0
Amhara Supremacy as a “Critical Asset" By Faisal Roble, Aug 3, 2020,  Somali Region News The struggle in Ethiopia is over equity, self identification and self-determination.So is...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 10
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
English

The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II

Admin - 3
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Afaan Oromoo

Ibsa Gabaabaa Global Oromo Advocacy Group (GOAG) Irraa Kenname

Falmataa - 0
Shira Mootummaa Itoophiyaan Qabsoo Oromoo, Jaarmiyaalee ABO fi KFO Irratti Karoorfame Uummanni Oromoo Dammaquun Qabsoo fi Jaarmiyaalee Isaaf Wabii Dhabbachuun Dirqama Oromummaati! Hagayya 05, 2020...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

VOA: Uggurri Geejjibaa Oromiyaa Keessaa Danqaa Nutti Uume; BBC

Admin - 0
Uggurri Geejjibaa Oromiyaa Keessaa Danqaa Nutti Uume, Jedhu Daldaltoonnii fi Shofeeronni  ADAAMAA (VOA Afaan Oromoo) — Uggurri geejjibaa naannoo Oromiyaa keessatti labsame danqaa akka itti...
View Post
English

The final days of the settlers rule are nearing

Admin - 0
The final days of the settlers rule are nearing By Buludoo Daadaa, August 4, 2020 The OPDO rule has barely started, but our prediction that Abiy...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Qabsoon Bilisummaa Oromoo (QBOn) Qeerroodhaan gaggeeffamaa jiru amma booda butamuu hinqabu!!

Admin - 0
Qabsoon Bilisummaa Oromoo (QBOn) Qeerroodhaan gaggeeffamaa jiru amma booda butamuu hinqabu!! Berhanu Hundee, Hagayya 4, 2020 Sababa gantootaa fi galtootaatiin ykn/fi dogongora tooftaa fi tarsiimoo hojjetameen,...
View Post

Popular Articles

English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 10
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
View Post
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
View Post
MORE STORIES

Ibsa Gabaabaa Global Oromo Advocacy Group (GOAG) Irraa Kenname

Falmataa - 0