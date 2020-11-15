The genocide perpetrated against the Oromo in the Ethiopian Empire

November 15, 2020
MetekelThe genocide perpetrated against the Oromo in the Ethiopian Empire is horrendously aggravated. Today (15.11.2020), the Ethiopian army under the command of Abiy Ahmad Ali, the illegal Prime-minister of the Empire, massacred 52 Oromo civilians in Malakal.

An eye witness reported that it was Abiy’s army who committed this genocidal crime. But the army was reportedly urging the people in the area to promulgate false news as if the Gumuz liyu Hayl has done the killings. This is Abiy’s elusive political consumption. He is responsible for this crime. God will rebuke you and crush your government for the innocent life you have destroyed, Abiy. We have got the pictures of some of the victims.

Sanyii duguggaa ummata Oromoo irratti Abiyi Ahimad Alllin rawwacaha jiru itti fufe. Guyyaa harra (15.11.2020) waraanni Abiyi Ahmad Ali Oromoo keenya Matakal ummata naga 52 konkolataa keessaa gad fudhanii bakka tokkoti ajjeesan.

Akka hoduu achii nu qaqabeetti waraanni Abiyii Humna Addaa Gumuztu ajjeesse jedhee ummati akka hodeessuu gochaa jira. Kana immoo dantaa siyyaassaf godhu. Eenyii iyyuu ha ajjeesuu Abiyitu itti gaafatama ajjeechaa kanatti. Abiy Waaqayyoo si ifata, mootummaa kees hin balleessa; dhiiga hiyyessaa jiksitee aangoo irra hin jiraattu.

Bilbiginnaa fi Nafxanyaan Oromiyaa keessa jiraachuuf Oromoon ajjeefamee dhumuu qabu jechuudhaa? Deebii kana kan kennu Faranjii miti, Waaqas miti. Oromoodha. Waaqayyoo sila billisa nu uume; billisummaa keenya tikfachuun gahe keenya, mirga keenya. Fanjiin immoo yeroo diinni kee tokko si rukutu na gargaarii ilaa na midhaa jira ati jetteef homaa siif hin gootu. Yoo atis jabaattee diina kee sana si’a lama rukuttee yoo dadhabde immoo tokko rukkuttee itti agarsfiitee qofa si gargaara Faranjiin. Faranjiin yeroo ati an ofaan danda’aa dantaa kees siifan tiksa jettu malee, yeroo ati lafa teessee ila eebelutu na dhahe jette boosu sitti kolfitee sibira dabartee isa humna qabu isa sana gargaarti.

Surri warra ajjeefamee muraasatu nu qaqabe.

