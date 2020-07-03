The International Community Intervention on Ethiopian Political Crisis is Now

Denge K. Garse, July 3, 2020

Ethiopia is a unique state in Africa that established itself on the blood and bones of its subjects. After many years of an attempt to forcefully incorporate Southern nations and nationalities by some Abyssinian rules, Menelik II who arrived on donkey back succeeded in breaking the resistance of brave nations like Oromo and others. It was a bloody war that claimed millions of lives. Menelik soldiers massacred millions of Oromo, chopped off men’s hands, and slashed women’s breasts. In Ogaden, boys being skinned alive and mutilated, girls raped and slaughtered, and Mosques burned down to ash. In Wolaita 120,000 murdered and hundreds of thousands enslaved. These and many more subjects in Ethiopia were/are subjected to all kinds in human treatment since then. The horrifying truth is that these blood-thirsty ensuing Ethiopian rulers committing crimes against humanity and enslaved in a broad view of the international communities. In the heart of the crime scene, we have African Union ( AU) headquarters, many diplomatic missions offices, and Human rights organizations. It appears that none of them displayed concern and dare to stop the killings and all sorts of atrocities perpetuated against innocent citizens. African Union objective Article 3(h) says “promote and protect human and people’s rights in accordance with the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and other relevant human rights instruments and Article 4(h)” the right of the Union to intervene in a Member State pursuant to a decision of the Assembly in respect of grave circumstances namely: war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity.

In 2005, the United Nations World Summit formally accepted the concept of the Responsibility to Protect ( R2P). 1. Accordingly, every state has the responsibility to protect its population from genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and crimes against humanity. 2. The international community is responsible for helping the state/states that threatened with such crimes, including diplomatic, humanitarian, and others. 3. When national authorities ‘manifestly failed” to protects its population by being weaker or unwilling, the international community should act collectively in a ” timely and decisive manner” through the UNSC in accordance with the UN Charter. For instance, in 2011 in case of Cote d’ Ivoire resolution 1975, Libya resolution 1970 and South Sudan resolution 1996, etc the UNSC evoked the R2P in order to prevent further human suffering in those affected countries.

Since Abiy came to power the violation of human rights exacerbated and mainly Oromo people subjected to all kinds of ill-treatment. Under the illegal state of emergency (command post) the Ethiopian state security and army have committed a systematically organized gross violation of human rights in Oromia( 29th of May 2020 Amnesty International report).

Many innocent lives lost at the hands of the Ethiopian defense force and millions of worth properties have been destroyed. In many parts of the Oromia Wallaga, Borana, Gujii, Shawa, Wollo, Hararge, etc peoples people lost their basic rights to the extent of simple movement from their own villages to their workplaces in order to put the meals on the table for the family. In Oromia, any Oromo who is not pro PP or Abiy regime is automatically branded as an enemy of the state and called Shane/ABO/WBO.

Artist Hacalu Hundesa was a revolutionary Oromo nationalist who rallied many Oromo youths and played a vital role in the Qeerroo movement that eventually brought down the TPLF/EPRDF regime. When the remnants of the old regime grabbed the power and rebrand themselves and introduced themselves as Ilmaan Abbaa Gadaa. Everyone expected changes and decided to give a chance the so-called ijoollee Abbaa Gadaa. Many youths like Hacalu Hundesa have decided to put their weapons down. When the regime proved beyond a reasonable doubt that it is not what people thought and in fact, people witnessed the Menelik II regime in a new format this became the shock of the century for Oromo and other oppressed people of the country. Hailu was among those who expressed their disappointment and vowed to go back and rally the oppressed people to challenge this old regime with different colors with the same old deeds. The Amhara regime agents took the life of this precious Oromo son with a single shot.

The overtime accumulates the anger of the people busted and the other country is on fire. From what we see the tolerance, patience,e, and rule of law, as well as peaceful co-existence,e seems the things of the past. The way things are moving civil war is imminent. All early warnings are evidently there and sit back watching this situation is immoral. The Rwandan genocide never transpired overnight but was accumulated ethnic hatred and ignored warning signs led to the disaster we all regret.

The African Union and international community should intervene before it is too late in Ethiopian current political crisis.

Denge K. Garse