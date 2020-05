The Most Heinous and Heartbreaking Genocide in Oromia

The Most Heinous and Heartbreaking Genocide in Wallaga, Oromia

A mother of four, Mrs. Amsalu Gudata, was assassinated in front of her children by the government security force in Wallaga. Amsalu was on a farm doing her usual work and taking care of her small children when security men arrived and shot her to death. Her husband was in bed since he was severely beaten by security forces a weak earlier. The four small children are left now without any support.

The same force, two and half years ago, killed a son and forced the mother to sit on her own son’s dead body. It is the most inhumane, unimaginable, despicable, heinous hatred committed by military force of PM Abiy Ahmed for no reasons.

[QBO – Caamsaa 22,2020] Godina Wallagga Lixaa Ona Laaloo Assaabii keessatti Gochi Gaddisiisaan Raawwatame; Haati Ilmaan Afurii Waraana Mootummaan Ajjeesamte.

Guyyaa kaleessaa Caamsaa 21,2020 Godina Wallagga Lixaa Ona Laaloo Assaabii ganda Kellayii Birbir jedhamutti haati ilmaan afurii (4) kan ooyiruu keessa hojii irra turte Aadde Amsaaluu Guddataa jedhamtu rasaasa waraana mootummaa Itophiyaan ajjeesamuu ishee jiraattotni gandichaa himaniiru.

Aadde Amsaaluu Guddataa kaleessa kan ajjeesamte guyyaa keessaa naannoo sa’aa 1:00 ykn ALItti. naannoo sa’aa 7:00tti ta’uu ummatni naannichaa kan ibse oggaa ta’u, waraanni mootummaa kunis rasaasaan ajjeesanii achumatti dhiisanii biraa deemuus eeran.