The Need for Establishing Oromo National Civic Institutions: The Cases of Global Gumii Oromia and Oromia Global Forum

By Asafa Jalata, December 21, 2020

Oromo National Civic Institutions

Abstract

The lack of institutional or organizational capacity exposes a society to abuse, oppression, and exploitation or even extermination by a better-organized entity or society. Today, the Oromo is one of such societies. The precolonial institutions of the Oromo people were dismantled by Ethiopian colonialism and its political structures, which eroded their norms and democratic traditions. Consequently, there have been political fragmentation and uneven development of Oromo nationalism (national Oromummaa) that undermined the development of Oromo national institutional or organizational capacity. Empowering the Oromo people to safeguard the gains achieved so far through huge sacrifice and to continue the national struggle for human dignity and freedom require national organizational capacity building urgently. The building of independent and strong national civic institutions puts the Oromo cultural and political gains on firmer grounds and facilitates the struggle for sovereignty and egalitarian democracy. The efforts to achieve Oromia national self-determination and the building of a democratic society require the restoration of the best elements of gadaa/siiqqee (Oromo democratic) principles and the restoration and sharpening of the indigenous Oromo knowledge. The difficult journey toward genuine democracy necessitates also the existence of strong national political organizations with sophisticated knowledge of democratic principles. Furthermore, the development of strong Oromo social movements is necessary to support such national political organizations to defeat the political and ideological hegemony of the Ethiopian colonial state. The paper uses the examples of Global Gumii Oromia (GGO) and Oromia Global Forum (OGF), which are Oromo national civic organizations formed by Oromo intellectuals, professionals, and Oromo from all walks of life residing in North America, Australia, and Europe, to empower Oromo society in order to solve its cultural, political, economic, and social problems. The GGO and OGF were formed to experiment with the strategy of building Oromia national civic institutions, which were modelled after the Gumii Gayyoo of the Borana Oromo. In this paper, I combine a structural approach with a social constructionist model of human agency. Specifically, I employ interdisciplinary, multidimensional, and critical approaches to examine the dynamic interplay among Oromo social structures, human agency, and social/national movements.

KeywordsGadaa/siiqqee; Global Gumii Oromia; Knowledge; Organizations; Oromia Global Forum; Oromo institutions; Qeerroo/Qarree

Author Biography

Asafa Jalata

Professor of Sociology and Global and Africana Studies, University of Tennessee, Department of Sociology

Full Document PDF

Previous articleReports of killings, abductions of Eritrean refugees “overwhelming” – U.N.
Next articleOLF Accuses Gov’t of Fresh Crackdown on its Members

The Prosperity Group has arrested OLF members and leaders again

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
The Prosperity Group has arrested OLF members and leaders again OLF Urgent Press Release, December 20, 2020 The Ethiopian Prosperity Party group is expanding conflicts and...
Read more

Ethiopia: Tanneries Shut Down Due to Foreign Currency Shortage

English Admin - 1
Ethiopia: Tanneries Shut Down Due to Foreign Currency Shortage By Yonas Abiye The Reporter (Addis Ababa) ---Leather industries and Tanneries are shutting down their processing facilities...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020

Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 6
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 14
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Popular Articles

MORE STORIES
OLF

OLF Accuses Gov’t of Fresh Crackdown on its Members

Admin - 0