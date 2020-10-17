The Number One Enemy of Ethiopian Multinational Federation, ESAT, has died

October 17, 2020

ESAT disseminated false propaganda to promote Ginbot-7 and became the mouthpiece of Neftenya. Its demise is overdue, because it was largely despised for a long time (Ethio 360 media broke away from ESAT, and yet to die too). ESAT lost its audience, because of blatant lying. It also lost a sense of reasoning to become cadre of Abiy and money.

Derg remnants and their children ran this TV for over ten years. In their final years, they joined Abiy Ahmed’s regime and worked against Oromo and other people. It was fully financed and supported by the regime. As any other organization that’s not based on facts, reality and substance; it is time now for ESAT to swallow the goblet of cocktailed venom it prepared for others. ነፍስ ይማር

ESAT, mouthpiece of Abiy Ahmed (from The Deceptive Politics of Abiy Ahmed, Part II)

Another interesting example of Abiy’s divisiveness is when he praised ESAT as a role model in order to advance his political ambition. ESAT is known for reporting fake and deceptive information and inciting race propaganda in the country. It is regarded as one of the Habesha propaganda machines spreading lies and racial hatred news against Oromo people. ESAT’s job is about hiding the truth and fooling people with misinformation, thinking that we are all dump and it is to their advantage to keep us that way.

In fact, thanks to the entire Habesha social media for the fact that their malicious racial hate propaganda have pushed the Oromos off from fake Ethiopiawinet concept to Oromummaa. Thanks to ESAT and other Nefxegna mass media they gave fuel to the Oromo struggle. Anti-Oromo sentiment is on the rise and every hate stone they throw at Oromos is used to build a wall of division. The more they attack, the more they destroy the bridge that connects us together. ESAT’s divisive lie and misinformation tactics are far from making Ethiopia united but widen the division. The Habesha media culture lie and racial hate propaganda helped to galvanize, energize and define Oromos toward the final victory for freedom.

We all remember the conspiracy theory drama showing a shocking picture of a man claimed to be murdered by Boko Haram in Cameron and dumped into a ditch. ESAT created and planned and presented the picture as if the act was carried out by OLF in Ethiopia. Presentation of false pictures was serious crime and punishable by law. So, Abiy went out of his way to shower praise ESAT and at the same time trashing and denouncing the Oromo social media OMN. He took a position supporting one of the most hated TV and radio stations in Ethiopia. Praising and supporting and siding with one of the most convicted and racist media shows Abiy as the most dishonest and deceitful leader.

If and when the ethical pillars of honesty become weak and false, the demise of social media becomes only a matter of time before fall. Thanks to modern digital technology, you can’t fool all the people all the time, instead you fool yourself.

ESAT announced yesterday that it has discontinued its satellite broadcast to Ethiopia. The announcement was made on ESAT’s Eletawi, a daily news analysis program. One of the hosts, Sisay Agena, said after 10 years of service ESAT is forced to stop satellite transmission due to lack of funds.



Disappearance from the air is a big loss to Ethiopia and the burgeoning Ethiopian media.