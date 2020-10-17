The Number One Enemy of Ethiopian Multinational Federation, ESAT, has died

October 17, 2020

ESAT የእሳት ማህደረ ትውስታESAT disseminated false propaganda to promote Ginbot-7 and became the mouthpiece of Neftenya. Its demise is overdue, because it was largely despised for a long time (Ethio 360 media broke away from ESAT, and yet to die too). ESAT lost its audience, because of blatant lying. It also lost a sense of reasoning to become cadre of Abiy and money.

Derg remnants and their children ran this TV for over ten years. In their final years, they joined Abiy Ahmed’s regime and worked against Oromo and other people. It was fully financed and supported by the regime. As any other organization that’s not based on facts, reality and substance; it is time now for ESAT to swallow the goblet of cocktailed venom it prepared for others.  ነፍስ ይማር

ESAT, mouthpiece of Abiy Ahmed (from The Deceptive Politics of Abiy Ahmed, Part II)

Another interesting example of Abiy’s divisiveness is when he praised ESAT as a role model in order to advance his political ambition. ESAT is known for reporting fake and deceptive information and inciting race propaganda in the country. It is regarded as one of the Habesha propaganda machines spreading lies and racial hatred news against Oromo people. ESAT’s job is  about hiding the truth and fooling people with misinformation, thinking that we are all dump and it is to their advantage to keep us that way.

In fact, thanks to the entire Habesha social media for the fact that their malicious racial hate propaganda have pushed the Oromos off from fake Ethiopiawinet concept to Oromummaa. Thanks to ESAT and other Nefxegna mass media they gave fuel to the Oromo struggle. Anti-Oromo sentiment is on the rise and every hate stone they throw at Oromos is used to build a wall of division. The more they attack, the more they destroy the bridge that connects us together. ESAT’s divisive lie and misinformation tactics are far from making Ethiopia united but widen the division. The Habesha media culture lie and racial hate propaganda helped to galvanize, energize and define Oromos toward the final victory for freedom.

We all remember the conspiracy theory drama showing a shocking picture of a man claimed to be murdered by Boko Haram in Cameron and dumped into a ditch. ESAT created and planned and presented the picture as if the act was carried out by OLF in Ethiopia. Presentation of false pictures was serious crime and punishable by law. So, Abiy went out of his way to shower praise ESAT and at the same time trashing and denouncing the Oromo social media OMN. He took a position supporting one of the most hated TV and radio stations in Ethiopia. Praising and supporting and siding with one of the most convicted and racist media shows Abiy as the most dishonest and deceitful leader.

If and when the ethical pillars of honesty become weak and false, the demise of social media becomes only a matter of time before fall. Thanks to modern digital technology, you can’t fool all the people all the time, instead you fool yourself.

ESAT announced yesterday that it has discontinued its satellite broadcast to Ethiopia. The announcement was made on ESAT’s Eletawi, a daily news analysis program. One of the hosts, Sisay Agena, said after 10 years of service ESAT is forced to stop satellite transmission due to lack of funds.

ESAT announced yesterday that it has discontinued its satellite broadcast to Ethiopia. The announcement was made on ESAT’s Eletawi, a daily news analysis program. One of the hosts, Sisay Agena, said after 10 years of service ESAT is forced to stop satellite transmission due to lack of funds. Disappearance from the air is a big loss to Ethiopia and the burgeoning Ethiopian media.

Previous articleWho is a terrorist? My accuser or me?

 Abiy Ahmed’s Ethiopia is on the brink of a civil war

English Admin - 3
 Abiy Ahmed’s Ethiopia is on the brink of a civil war By Regassa Oljirra*, October 15, 2020 The rule of law in Ethiopia has never materialized...
Read more

Time to make English a working language of Ethiopia’s federal government

English Admin - 4
Time to make English a working language of Ethiopia’s federal government By Meareg H, October 12, 2020 Promoting English would depoliticize the fraught language issue, bring...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020

Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
Read more
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 14
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

The Number One Enemy of Ethiopian Multinational Federation, ESAT, has died

Admin - 0
The Number One Enemy of Ethiopian Multinational Federation, ESAT, has died October 17, 2020 ESAT disseminated false propaganda to promote Ginbot-7 and became the mouthpiece of...
View Post
English

Who is a terrorist? My accuser or me?

Falmataa - 0
Who is a terrorist? My accuser or me? October 16, 2020 In 2004, Gaddisaa Hirphaasa, a determined Qeerroo of his age, raised a question “who is...
View Post
English

The plight of Gumuz people, a.k.a the ”Shankilas”

Falmataa - 0
The plight of Gumuz people, a.k.a the ”Shanqilas” October 16, 2020 There are five recognized indigenous people in Beni Shangul Gumuz state. These are Berta, Gumuz,...
View Post
English

Is Ethiopia ignoring its citizens stranded on the Saudi-Yemen border?

Admin - 0
Ethiopia continues to ignore its stranded citizens on Saudi-Yemen border By Murat Sofuoglu, October 16, 2020 Addis Ababa appears to be doing very little to protect...
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020

Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
View Post
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 14
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
View Post