The plight of Gumuz people, a.k.a the ”Shankilas”

The Berta are mostly Arabic speaking. They are Muslims and they see towards Sudan. They totally reject the ‘highland’ culture and politics. They see themselves more Sudanese than Ethiopian in fact, and they have second home in Sudan in case of conflict with ‘highlanders’. The case of the Gumuz is terrible. It is a tragedy. Between the years of 1830s to 1930s, two-third of Gumuz population were hunted down and sold as slaves. The Gumuz suffered slave raids from two fronts, the Abyssinian front from the east and Arab front from the west. The Berta avoided the Arab slave raids when they converted to Islam. The Gumuz did not convert. They are neither Muslim nor ‘highland Orthodox’. They are also physically district to the settler communities. Their plight continuous today.