December 29, 2020

Sudanese Military claims that it has killed more than 5,000 Amhara region Militia and Special Force members in last week’s fight over the boarder with Ethiopia that the Amhara farmers have been occupying for years as part pf their land grab effort they have been well versed in within Ethiopia – in all corners & regions of Ethiopia.

The El-Fashaga triangle (N 36° – 14° E) is obviously a fertile land surrounded by rivers located within the international boundary of the Republic of the Sudan (Jumhūriyyat as-Sūdān).

“The Gamar Boba” (“القمر بوبا”) by Mohammed Wardi