Tigray forces are marching to Addis Ababa

The TDF completed a three-day battle and destroyed divisions of the ENDF in the Kobbo-Weldiya area and also destroyed Presidential Guard forces

“The balance of forces is now completely in our favor. We are in a position to march into Addis Ababa with no real opposition.” — Martin Plaut (@martinplaut) July 24, 2021

Tsadkan ust said: We can march into AA “with no real opposition.” I strongly hope Tigray leadership will exhaust all negotiated possibilities and take this march as the ultimate option only. It shouldn’t overestimate his might and underestimate the level of hate against it. — René Lefort (@rene_renelefort) July 24, 2021

A simple and key point about Ethiopian national dialogue-type initiatives: Other 'inclusive' processes can be worthwhile, but political disputes driving violence won't be eased until criminalised actors (e.g. Jawar, Eskinder, OLA, TPLF) or genuine reps of them are part of talks. — William Davison (@wdavison10) July 24, 2021