Tigray-Oromia alliance to challenge Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmad

Tigray-Oromia alliance could be formed to take on Ethiopian government led by PM Abiy Ahmad. Oromia leaders Jawar Muhammad, Bekele Gerba and Hamza Borana have announced to go on hunger strike to show solidarity with Tigrayans who are fasting. Main TPLF leaders are on the run and main Oromia leaders are behind the bars. Could that lead to co ordination between Tigray and Oromia to challenge Ethiopian government led PM Abiy Ahmad?