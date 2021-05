Tigray supporters claim TDF advancing to Eritrea border

Tigray supporters claim that Tigray Defense Forces are advancing towards Tigray-Eritrea border and fighting took place between Tigray Defense Forces and Eritrean forces in Gerahu Sirnay village which is very close to Tigray-Eritrea border. Some Tigray loyalists yesterday claimed that Idaga Hamus town on A-2 highway had come under TDF control. Both the claims are still unverified.