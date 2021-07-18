Tigray War News – TDF ADVANCE INTO AFAR? – 7/18/2021



The civil war between the federal government of Ethiopia and the regional government of Tigray has been on going since November 4th. Both sides of the conflict are making various claims and without independent media in the country it is difficult to verify any of the information. Ethiopia’s prime minister Abiy Ahmed has claimed victory in the conflict but the Tigray Regional Government have told international news media that the conflict is not over and they will continue the rebellion against the federal government.

