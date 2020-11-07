‘Train crash in slow motion’: Why Ethiopia is on brink of civil war

By Cara Anna, Nov 7, 2020

Nairobi, Kenya (The Sydney Morning Herald): Ethiopia is on the brink of civil war, threatening the stability of one of the world’s most strategic regions, the Horn of Africa, and the fracturing of one of the continent’s most powerful and populous countries.

The crisis has been building for months. According to the deputy director of the International Crisis Group’s Africa program, Dino Mahtani, “it has been like watching a train crash in slow motion”. Now Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year for sweeping political reforms, faces the sharpest consequences yet of the country’s recent shifts in power.

Here are key reasons for the international alarm:

What happened?

Two things occurred on Wednesday: Communications were cut in the country’s heavily armed northern Tigray region, and Abiy announced he had ordered troops to respond to an alleged deadly attack by Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces on a military base there. Both sides have accused each other of initiating the fighting.

Both stepped up pressure on Thursday. The army said it was deploying troops from around the country to Tigray and Tigray’s leader announced “we are ready to be martyrs”. Casualties were reported on both sides.

On Friday (Saturday AEDT) the Prime Minister announced his government had carried out air strikes in the “first round of operation” against the TPLF, while the Tigray region was increasingly cut off.

He said the air force destroyed heavy weapons in Tigray’s capital, Mekele, and surrounding areas, alleging the TPLF had “the desire to use them”.

The operation would continue, Abiy said, “until the junta is made accountable by law”. And he warned the Tigray population: “In order to avoid unexpected peril, I advise that you limit group movements in cities.”

There was no immediate response from the Tigray government. Some experts have compared the confrontation to an inter-state war, with two large and well-trained forces and little sign of backing down. Ethiopia is one of Africa’s most well-armed nations, and the TPLF dominated Ethiopia’s military and government before Abiy took office. It has plenty of conflict experience from the years-long border war with Eritrea, next door to the Tigray region, and the International Crisis Group estimates that the TPLF’s paramilitary force and local militia have some 250,000 troops. With communications still out, it’s difficult to verify either side’s account of events on the ground.