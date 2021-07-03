Trans-African Highway network

Ten routes have been identified for the Trans-African Highways Network. The numbers begin with “TAH” which stands for “Trans-African Highway”. This is followed by digits 1 to 10,o which 9 are under construction.

Car0-Cape Town is about 10,228 km

(Wikipedia) — The Trans-African Highway network comprises transcontinental road projects in Africa being developed by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the African Development Bank (ADB), and the African Union in conjunction with regional international communities. They aim to promote trade and alleviate poverty in Africa through highway infrastructure development and the management of road-based trade corridors. The total length of the nine highways in the network is 56,683 km (35,221 mi).

In some documents the highways are referred to as “Trans-African Corridors” or “Road Corridors” rather than highways. The name Trans-African Highway and its variants are not in wide common usage outside of planning and development circles, and as of 2014 one does not see them signposted as such or labelled on maps, except in Kenya and Uganda where the Mombasa–Nairobi–Kampala–Fort Portal section (or the Kampala–Kigali feeder road) of Trans-African Highway 8 is sometimes referred to as the “Trans-Africa Highway”.

Countries served

The network as planned reaches all the continental African nations except Burundi, Eritrea, Eswatini, Somalia, Equatorial Guinea (Rio Muni), Lesotho, Malawi, Rwanda, and South Sudan. Of these, Rwanda, Malawi, Lesotho and Eswatini have paved highways connecting to the network, and the network reaches almost to the border of the others.

More than half of the network has been paved, though maintenance remains a problem. There are numerous missing links in the network where tracks are impassable after rain or hazardous due to rocks, sand, and sandstorms. In a few cases, there has never been a road of any sort, such as the 200 km gap between Salo in the Central African Republic and Ouésso in the Republic of the Congo on highway 3. The missing links arise mainly because the section does not have a high national priority as opposed to a regional or transcontinental priority.

As a result of missing links, of the five major regions—North, West, Central, East, and Southern Africa—road travel in all weather is only relatively easy between East and Southern Africa, and that relies on a single paved road through southwestern Tanzania (the Tanzam Highway).

While North Africa and West Africa are linked across the Sahara, the main deficiency of the network is that there are no paved highways across Central Africa. Not only does this prevent road trade between East and West Africa, or between West and Southern Africa, but it restricts trade within Central Africa. Although there may be paved links from West, East, or Southern Africa to the fringes of Central Africa, those links do not penetrate very far into the region. The terrain, rainforest, and climate of Central Africa, particularly in the catchments of the lower and middle Congo River and the Ubangui, Sangha, and Sanaga Rivers, present formidable obstacles to highway engineers, and paved roads there have short lifespans. Further north in Cameroon and Chad, hilly terrain or plains prone to flooding have restricted the development of local paved road networks.

Through this forbidding environment, three Trans-African Highways are planned to cross in the east-west direction (highways 6, 8, and 9) while one will cross north to south (highway 3). As of 2014, all have substantial missing links in Central Africa.

East-west routes

Starting with the most northerly, the east-west routes are:

Trans-African Highway 1 (TAH 1), Cairo-Dakar Highway, 8,636 km (5,366 mi) : a mainly coastal route along the Mediterranean coast of North Africa, continuing down the Atlantic coast of North-West Africa; substantially complete, although the border between Algeria and Morocco is closed. TAH 1 joins with TAH 7 to form an additional north-south route around the western extremity of the continent. Connects with M40 of the Arab Mashreq International Road Network.

: a mainly coastal route along the Mediterranean coast of North Africa, continuing down the Atlantic coast of North-West Africa; substantially complete, although the border between Algeria and Morocco is closed. TAH 1 joins with TAH 7 to form an additional north-south route around the western extremity of the continent. Connects with M40 of the Arab Mashreq International Road Network. Trans-African Highway 5 (TAH 5), Dakar-Ndjamena Highway, 4,496 km (2,794 mi) , also known as the Trans-Sahelian Highway , linking West African countries of the Sahel, about 80% complete.

, also known as the , linking West African countries of the Sahel, about 80% complete. Trans-African Highway 6 (TAH 6), Ndjamena-Djibouti Highway, 4,219 km (2,622 mi) : contiguous with TAH 5, continuing through the eastern Sahelian region to Indian Ocean port of Djibouti. The approximate route of TAH 5 and TAH 6 was originally proposed in the early 20th century as an aim of the French Empire.

: contiguous with TAH 5, continuing through the eastern Sahelian region to Indian Ocean port of Djibouti. The approximate route of TAH 5 and TAH 6 was originally proposed in the early 20th century as an aim of the French Empire. Trans-African Highway 7 (TAH 7), Dakar-Lagos Highway, 4,010 km (2,490 mi) : also known as the Trans–West African Coastal Road , about 80% complete. This highway joins with TAH 1 to form an additional north-south route around the western extremity of the continent.

: also known as the , about 80% complete. This highway joins with TAH 1 to form an additional north-south route around the western extremity of the continent. Trans-African Highway 8 (TAH 8), Lagos-Mombasa Highway, 6,259 km (3,889 mi) : which is contiguous with TAH7 and forms with it a 10,269-km east-west crossing of the continent. The Lagos–Mombasa Highway’s eastern half is complete through Kenya and Uganda, where locally it is known as the Trans-Africa Highway (the only place where the name is in common use). Its western extremity in Nigeria, Cameroon and Central African Republic is mostly complete but a long missing link across DR Congo currently prevents any practical use through the middle section.

: which is contiguous with TAH7 and forms with it a 10,269-km east-west crossing of the continent. The Lagos–Mombasa Highway’s eastern half is complete through Kenya and Uganda, where locally it is known as the Trans-Africa Highway (the only place where the name is in common use). Its western extremity in Nigeria, Cameroon and Central African Republic is mostly complete but a long missing link across DR Congo currently prevents any practical use through the middle section. Trans-African Highway 9 (TAH 9), Beira-Lobito Highway, 3,523 km (2,189 mi): substantially complete in the eastern half but the western half through Angola and south-central DR Congo requires reconstruction.

North-south routes

Starting with the most westerly, these are:

Trans-African Highway 2 (TAH 2), Algiers–Lagos Highway, 4,504 km (2,799 mi) : also known as the Trans-Sahara Highway : substantially complete, only 200 km (120 mi) of desert track remains to be paved, but border and security controls restrict usage.

: also known as the : substantially complete, only 200 km (120 mi) of desert track remains to be paved, but border and security controls restrict usage. Trans-African Highway 3 (TAH 3), Tripoli–Windhoek–(Cape Town) Highway, 10,808 km (6,716 mi) : this route has the most missing links and requires the most new construction, as only national paved roads in Libya, Cameroon, Angola, Namibia and South Africa can be used to any extent. South Africa was not originally included, as the highway was first planned in the Apartheid era, but it is now recognized that it would continue to Cape Town.

: this route has the most missing links and requires the most new construction, as only national paved roads in Libya, Cameroon, Angola, Namibia and South Africa can be used to any extent. South Africa was not originally included, as the highway was first planned in the Apartheid era, but it is now recognized that it would continue to Cape Town. Trans-African Highway 4 (TAH 4), Cairo–Gaborone–(Pretoria/Cape Town) Highway, 10,228 km (6,355 mi): the completion of the stretch of highway from Dongola to Abu Simbel Junction in Northern Sudan and the road from the Galabat border crossing in North-Western Ethiopia leaves no section unpaved; the road section between Babati and Dodoma in central Tanzania was completed iin May 2018.[2] The section between Isiolo and Moyale in northern Kenya (dubbed ‘the road to hell’ by overland travellers) has recently been completed creating a smooth crossing across Kenya. Crossing the Egypt-Sudan border by road has been prohibited for a number of years, a vehicle ferry on Lake Nasser is used instead. As with TAH 3, South Africa was not originally included as the idea was first proposed in the Apartheid era, but it is now recognized that it would continue to Pretoria and Cape Town. Except for passing through Ethiopia, the route roughly coincides with proposals for the Cape to Cairo Road put forward in the early 20th century British Empire.

As noted above, TAH 1 and TAH 7 join to form an additional north-south route around the western extremity of the continent between Monrovia and Rabat.