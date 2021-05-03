Travel of Special Envoy for the Horn; U.S. Senators Send Letter

Travel of Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa to Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Sudan

OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will travel to Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Sudan from May 4 to May 13, 2021. Special Envoy Feltman will hold meetings with officials from the respective governments as well as the United Nations and the African Union. He will also meet with a range of political stakeholders and humanitarian organizations.

The Special Envoy’s travel underscores the Administration’s commitment to lead a sustained diplomatic effort to address the interlinked political, security, and humanitarian crises in the Horn of Africa, and he will coordinate U.S. policy across the region to advance that goal.

U.S. Senators Send Letter Echoing Calls for Independent Investigations into Atrocities Committed in Ethiopia

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES , May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — The United States has long been a beacon for freedom, hope, and justice. The hardworking and dedicated members of the United States Congress and the Biden Administration are working to ensure that the United States is actively engaging diplomatically in trouble spots around the world. On April 29, 2021, Senator Cardin, Senator Kaine, Senator Rosen, Senator Booker, and Senator Markey signed and sent a letter to Ambassador Jeffrey Feltman, U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa. Ambassador Feltman is a long-time, dedicated public servant who has been tasked by U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to lead the U.S. diplomatic effort and address the political, armed conflict, and resulting humanitarian crises in the Horn of Africa, especially as it pertains to the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

In their letter to Ambassador Feltman, the Senators expressed their concern about the noted conflict and humanitarian crisis in Tigray. The Senators also expressed grave concern about the human rights abuses against the Oromos and other ethnic groups in Ethiopia. The Senators endorsed the need for independent investigations into the human rights abuses committed in Tigray, Oromia, and other regions of Ethiopia, with full accountability for those found responsible for the atrocities. We at Von Batten-Montague-York. L.C are fully engaged in the matter on behalf of the Tigray Center for Information and Communication (T.C.I.C). We support the calls for independent investigations and for persons found guilty of aiding or committing these crimes to be held accountable. We fully support Ambassador Feltman’s mission, as stated by Secretary Blinken. We will continue to engage with Congress and the State Department on this very important matter.

We thank Congress, the Biden Administration, and international human rights organizations, especially the Oromo Legacy Leadership and Advocacy Association (OLLAA), for their continued dedication to seeing that peace and prosperity returns to Ethiopia.

