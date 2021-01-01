Tributes paid to Ethiopian refugee farmer who championed integration in Italy

Agitu Ideo Gudeta, who was killed on Wednesday, used abandoned land to start a goat farming project employing migrants and refugees

Ethiopian refugee
Agitu Ideo Gudeta stearted with just 15 goats, increasing the herd to 180 in just a few years. Photograph: Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters

(The Guardian) — Tributes have been paid to a 42-year-old Ethiopian refugee and farmer who became a symbol of integration in Italy, her adopted home.

Agitu Ideo Gudeta was attacked and killed, allegedly by a former employee, on her farm in Trentino on Wednesday.

Gudeta had left Addis Ababa in 2010 after angering the authorities by taking part in protests against “land grabbing”. Once in Italy, she tenaciously followed and realised her ambition to move to the mountains and start her own farm. Taking advantage of permits that give farmers access to abandoned public land in depopulated areas, she reclaimed 11 hectares (27 acres) around an old barn in the Mòcheni valley, where she founded her La Capra Felice (The Happy Goat) enterprise.

Gudeta started with a herd of 15 goats, quickly rising to 180 in a few years, producing organic milk and cheese using environmentally friendly methods and hiring migrants and refugees.

“I created my space and made myself known, there was no resistance to me,” she told Reuters news agency that year.

“Agitu brought to Italy the dream she was unable to realise in Ethiopia, in part because of land grabbing,” Gabriella Ghermandi, singer, performer, novelist and friend of Gudeta, told the Guardian. “Her farm was successful because she applied what she had learned from her grandparents in the countryside.

“In Italy, many people have described her enterprise as a model of integration. But Agitu’s dream was to create an environmentally sustainable farm that was more than just a business; for her it also symbolised struggle against class divisions and the conviction that living in harmony with nature was possible. And above all she carried out her work with love. She had given a name to each one of her goats.”

In a climate where hostility toward migrants was increasing, led by far-right political leaders, her success story was reported by numerous media outlets as an example of how integration can benefit communities.

“The most rewarding satisfaction is when people tell me how much they love my cheeses because they’re good and taste different,” she said in an interview with Internazionale in 2017. “It compensates for all the hard work and the prejudices I’ve had to overcome as a woman and an immigrant.”

Two years ago she received death threats and was the target of racist attacks, which she reported to police, recounting them on her social media posts.

But police said a man who has confessed to the rape and murder of the farmer was an ex-employee who, they said, allegedly acted for “economic reasons”.

Italy
Agitu Ideo Gudeta produced organic milk and cheese using environmentally friendly methods. Photograph: Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters

The UN refugee agency said it was “pained” by Gudeta’s death, and that her entrepreneurial spirit “demonstrated how refugees can contribute to the societies that host them”.

“Despite her tragic end, the UNHCR hopes that Agitu Ideo Gudeta will be remembered and celebrated as a model of success and integration and inspire refugees that struggle to rebuild their lives,” the agency said.

“We spoke on the phone last week’’, said Ghermandi. “We spent two hours speaking about Ethiopia. We had plans to get together in the spring. Agitu considered Italy her home. She used to say that she had suffered too much in Ethiopia. Now Agitu is gone, but her work mustn’t die. We will soon begin a fundraising campaign to follow her plan for expanding the business so that her dream will live on.”

Gudeta would have turned 43 on New Year’s Day.

Previous articleSudan regains full control of border with Ethiopia: Ministry

The caretaker of Agitu Gudeta’s company confesses to her murder

English Admin - 0
The caretaker of Agitu Gudeta's company confesses to her murder: he hit her with a hammer and raped her while she was in agony Adams,...
Read more

EU calls for investigation into ‘ethnically targeted’ violence in Ethiopia

English Admin - 0
EU calls for investigation into ‘ethnically targeted’ violence in Ethiopia By Zoe Didili, December 29, 2020 Journalist, New Europe (New Europe) -- Ethiopia should “impartially” investigate and...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020

Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 6
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

ODUU AMMA NU GAHE – Injifannoo WBO

Admin - 1
ODUU AMMA NU GAHE! - Oduu Injifannoo Wbo Adooleessa 4, 2020 Baga Gammadan Baga Gammannee! Wbon Gumaa Ilmaan Oromoo Baasuu itti fufeera! Guyyaa har'aa Lola Cimaa Zoonii Lixaa, Zoonii...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Popular Articles

MORE STORIES
Sudan

Sudan regains full control of border with Ethiopia: Ministry

Admin - 0