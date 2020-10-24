Trump says Egypt may ‘blow up’ Ethiopia dam

US president made the remarks as he announced normalisation deal between Israel and Sudan

Trump Egypt
US President Donald Trump announced on Friday a normalisation deal between Sudan and Israel (AFP)

By MEE and agencies, 23 October 2020

(Middle East Eye) — US President Donald Trump voiced anger at Ethiopia over its construction of a huge dam on the Nile River and suggested Egypt may destroy it.

Trump made the remarks as he announced a normalisation deal between US ally Israel and Sudan, which like Egypt fears that Ethiopia will use up scarce water resources.

“It’s a very dangerous situation because Egypt is not going to be able to live that way,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office with leaders of Sudan and Israel on speakerphone.

“They’ll end up blowing up the dam. And I said it and I say it loud and clear – they’ll blow up that dam. And they have to do something,” Trump said.

“They should have stopped it long before it started,” Trump said, regretting that Egypt was in domestic tumult when the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam project began in 2011.


Trump – a close ally of Egypt’s general turned president, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi – had agreed to Cairo’s pleas to mediate over the dam, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin leading talks.

The State Department said in September that it was cutting off aid to Ethiopia due to its decision to begin filling the dam despite not reaching an agreement with the downstream nations.

“I had a deal done for them and then, unfortunately, Ethiopia broke the deal, which they should not have done. That was a big mistake,” Trump said.

“They will never see that money unless they adhere to that agreement,” he said.

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have been negotiating for nearly a decade to reach an agreement on outstanding issues related to the impact of the $4.6bn Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on their water security.

Ethiopia says the project is indispensable for its electrification and development needs and has voiced hope of beginning operations in early 2021.

Egypt depends on the Nile for about 97 percent of its irrigation and drinking water and is concerned that the filling of the dam will exacerbate a water shortage crisis in the event of a prolonged drought.

Sudan, Ethiopia’s northern neighbour, has concerns regarding the potential impact of the construction of the dam on its own dams, and for the safety of its population and farmland from flooding that could result from faults in the construction or operation of the GERD.

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok, asked by Trump on speakerphone about the dam, voiced appreciation for US diplomacy and said his government wanted an “amicable solution soon” among the three countries.

The speed of the filling of the dam will potentially have an immediate effect on Egypt.

If it takes five years to fill the dam, it will reduce Egypt’s water supply by 36 percent and destroy half of Egypt’s farmland, according to the Egyptian government.

Previous articleSub-Saharan Africa: A Difficult Road to Recovery

Press Communiqué of Afar Regional State

Amharic Admin - 1
Press Communiqué of Afar Regional State Samara Date:  19/10/2020 Ref:  0028/ARP/20 The Afar Revolutionary Party (popularly known as the Afar UGUUGUMO) has been waging an armed struggle for...
Read more

How clothes reflect growing Oromo ethnic pride in Ethiopia

English Admin - 1
How clothes reflect growing Oromo ethnic pride in Ethiopia By Elias Hordofa, BBC Afaan Oromoo, October 19, 2020 (BBC News) -- Not so long ago, Oromos...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020

Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
Read more
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 14
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

Trump says Egypt may ‘blow up’ Ethiopia dam

Admin - 0
Trump says Egypt may 'blow up' Ethiopia dam US president made the remarks as he announced normalisation deal between Israel and Sudan By MEE and agencies,...
View Post
English

Sub-Saharan Africa: A Difficult Road to Recovery

Admin - 0
Sub-Saharan Africa: A Difficult Road to Recovery IMF Communications Department, October 22, 2020 The COVID-19 pandemic represents an unprecedented health and economic crisis for sub-Saharan Africa. Within...
View Post
English

UN Agencies Describes Humanitarian Situation In Guji Zone As “Grave”

Admin - 0
Latest Report by Inter-Agency Mission, Including Four UN Agencies, Describes Humanitarian, Security Situation In Guji Zone As “Grave” Addis Abeba, October 22/2020 (Addis Standard) – A...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Walleewwan Qabsoo fi Fincilaa Oromoo Haarawa, 2020

Falmataa - 0
Baandii WBO Zoonii Lixaa - https://www.facebook.com/sisay.Abera/videos/10157815741466089/   Geetaachoo Nugusee (Bosiyyoo) - 'Xiiqii Qabna' https://youtu.be/g5LsHxmLfoY
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020

Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
View Post