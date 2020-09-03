Trump’s tweets are felt in Ethiopia. Washington should use its power wisely

By Mekonnen Firew Ayano, August 3, 2020
Washington

When US presidents comment on events in other countries, their remarks have impact.

When, for example, President Barack Obama congratulated the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) on an apparent landslide election victory in 2015, it signalled to some Ethiopians that the world’s most powerful country would not favour a legal challenge to the election results.

The EPRDF became even more aggressive in jailing opponents. Less than a year after the election, people took to the streets to protest. Many died in the protests and the economy neared collapse, leading to leadership change in 2018 and a wave of promising democratic reforms.

Statements by US officials on their internal affairs can likewise have international impact. After Donald Trump tweeted that November’s presidential election should be postponed on account of the pandemic, an Ethiopian government-affiliated media conglomerate ran it as its main story.

It mattered in Ethiopia because it could be used to justify the decision by the prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, to postpone the country’s elections which were to have taken place on 29 August, citing Covid-19 as the reason. Trump’s words hold significance for both government supporters and critics because many Ethiopians once looked to the US as a champion of democracy and the rule of law.

The numerically small, but politically powerful urban middle class supported the postponement, but critics pointed out that the government’s lack of an electoral mandate could be as perilous as the pandemic. This concern was well-founded. After the killing in June of Haacaaluu Hundeessaa, a famous singer and leader of anti-government protests, more than 160 people died in violent clashes along ethnic and religious lines. The government has also jailed a large number of people, including Jawar Mohammed, a Stanford University graduate and de facto leader of the mass protests against the EPRDF between 2015 and 2018.

On top of that, on 31 July, Ethiopia’s federal parliament, essentially controlled by the prime minister’s party, issued an ultimatum against the Tigray regional government, which has decided to hold local and regional elections in defiance of Addis Ababa. The regional government is controlled by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which lost its dominant position in the federal government and within EPRDF in 2018. The TPLF government in Tigray commands paramilitary forces with considerable capability. It is now defying the federal government with military parades and counter-threats.

The current lack of effort by the US and other western governments to promote robust democratic and legal institutions in Ethiopia is conspicuous

The current lack of effort by the US and other western governments to promote robust democratic and legal institutions in Ethiopia and east Africa generally is conspicuous. From the Ethiopian perspective, the apparent weakening of political institutions in the US and its ramifications are matters for alarm.

Not only are Trump’s tweets and actions bolstering anti-democratic values, but fears are growing that the US government is attacking the management of Ethiopia’s water resources to bolster its geopolitical interests. In the past, US Department of State officials played an important and often constructive role in Ethiopia’s domestic political development. Today, the US secretary of the treasury is understood to be bypassing the state deparment and flouting diplomatic protocols in supporting Egypt in the dispute between Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan over the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance dam.

A US-mediated “deal” on the sharing of the Nile might achieve temporary goals that Egypt and the US can showcase. But easing political and economic tensions in a region of wide security concern requires paying serious attention to simmering but grave domestic issues, which, if left unchecked, could lead to new authoritarianism or even civil war.

Youth unemployment is extremely high, and likely to get worse with the pandemic. Food insecurity is on the rise

An imminent danger facing Ethiopia is the violence against ethnic and religious minorities as dominant groups assert radical, nativist claims to land. Youth unemployment is extremely high, and likely to get worse with the pandemic and intensifying tensions. Food insecurity is on the rise.

While the US and European countries have provided substantial financial support over the past few years for economic reforms, the Ethiopian government’s reform efforts today are focused on renovating the prime minister’s Addis Ababa palace.

Lenders directly and indirectly financing such vanity projects, and propping up authoritarian governments, have a moral duty to citizens and should insist leaders have a legitimate electoral mandate. Otherwise, they will have to answer to the generations who will inherit these debts and may raise legal questions when the loans must be repaid.

More informed signalling from Washington at this precarious time for Ethiopia could help to reduce tensions within Ethiopia and between its neighbours. But whether that happens now depends on who wins office in the US in November.

 Mekonnen Firew Ayano is visiting assistant professor of law at University of Missouri School of Law

Previous articleABO: Waamicha Waltajjii Marii Hawaasa Oromoo Maraaf

Jawar’s sickness leads to deadly unrest before disguised witnesses testify against him

English Admin - 0
Jawar’s sickness leads to deadly unrest before disguised witnesses testify against him By Leul Estifanos, August 30, 2020 The Attorney General’s Office accuse suspect of feigning...
Read more

Response to Mr. Dawit W. Giorgis’s article titled “State Terrorism in Ethiopia”

English Admin - 5
Response to Mr. Dawit W. Giorgis’s article titled “State Terrorism in Ethiopia”  By Daniel T. Dibaba, PhD, August 30, 2020 I am writing this response to...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Read more
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 13
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
Read more
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 10
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

Trump’s tweets are felt in Ethiopia. Washington should use its power wisely

Admin - 0
Trump's tweets are felt in Ethiopia. Washington should use its power wisely By Mekonnen Firew Ayano, August 3, 2020 When US presidents comment on events in...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

ABO: Waamicha Waltajjii Marii Hawaasa Oromoo Maraaf

Falmataa - 0
Waamicha Waltajjii Marii Hawaasa Oromoo Maraaf, Guyyaa: Fulbaana/September 05, 2020 Sa'aa: 3:00 w.b./pm (akka sa'aa Washington, DCtti) Toora Marii: Zoom dhaan Jaarmiyaa ABO Biyya Ambaa Irraa, Guyyaa https://www.facebook.com/ifaao/videos/3338114142912120   Teessoon Zoomii...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Oduu Injifannoo WBO Zoonii Lixaa

Admin - 0
Oduu Injifannoo WBO Zoonii Lixaa, Fulbaana 2, 2020 Kaleessa irraa Eegalee Lola Wal irraa hin Cinne Waraana Bilisummaa Oromoo WBO fi RIP Raayyaa Ittisa OPDO...
View Post
English

ERISAT: Prof. K. Tronvoll on the politics of Eritrea & Ethiopia

Falmataa - 0
ERISAT: Professor Kjetil Tronvoll on the politics of Eritrea and Ethiopia 2018-2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3QwDRctdXk&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR2WqtjaUmpNeYCMKwhPa-0UQ-bnbhguQmcLZI_riA2QvVWM0Z2EQ-3-GsU
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
View Post
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 13
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
View Post
MORE STORIES

ABO: Waamicha Waltajjii Marii Hawaasa Oromoo Maraaf

Falmataa - 0