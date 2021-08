U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman Visits Djibouti, Ethiopia, UAE

U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will travel to Djibouti, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates from August 15 to August 24. Special Envoy Feltman will meet with senior officials in the three countries to discuss opportunities for the United States to promote peace and support the stability and prosperity of the Horn of Africa.