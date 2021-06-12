U.S. tells citizens not to travel to Ethiopia due to violence and communication disruptions in Tigray, Oromia and elsewhere

Simon Ateba (Chief White House Correspondent), June 12, 2021

(Today News Africa) — The United States has advised Americans not to travel to Ethiopia “due to civil unrest and communication disruptions” as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States Department of State renewed its travel advisory for Ethiopia on June 7, 2021, replacing the previous travel advisory issued on April 21, 2021.

“The Department continues to advise travelers not to travel to Ethiopia,” read the advisory. “Ethiopia’s National Electoral Board has announced staggered national elections beginning June 21, 2021. The pre- and post-election period may include increased political activity, demonstrations, and intercommunal tension. Election-related activities could escalate into violence,” the Department said.

Specifically, the U.S. government advised Americans not to travel to Tigray Region and border with Eritrea “due to armed conflict, civil unrest, and crime,” as well as Amhara region districts (woredas) that border Tigray Region “due to armed conflict and civil unrest.”

It also told them not to travel to the border area with Somalia “due to potential for terrorism, kidnapping, and landmines,” as well as the border areas with Sudan, and South Sudan “due to crime, kidnapping, armed conflict, and civil unrest.“

They should not also travel to the border areas with Kenya “due to potential for terrorism and ethnic conflict.“

“The Government of Ethiopia has previously restricted or shut down internet, cellular data, and phone services during and after civil unrest. These restrictions impede the U.S. Embassy’s ability to communicate with, and provide consular services to, U.S. citizens in Ethiopia,” the U.S. government said.

It added that the U.S. Embassy has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens outside of Addis Ababa, and as a precaution, U.S. government personnel must request permission for any travel outside of Addis Ababa (personal and official), and are required to carry personnel tracking devices and, in some cases, satellite phones.

The government added that “due to armed conflict, the Tigray Region and the border with Eritrea are currently off-limits for U.S. government personnel, with limited exceptions to support humanitarian capacity efforts.”

“Due to the current situation in Tigray, the border roads with Eritrea are closed. Conditions at the border may change with no warning,” the government said.

“Armed incursions from the Tigray Region into Amhara Region have resulted in injuries and deaths in some municipalities along the shared border. Government security forces have used lethal force in some areas. The involvement of Amhara Special Forces and militia in the Tigray conflict is another risk factor,” said the advisory.

It also urged Americans to reconsider travel to the Somali region due to potential for “terrorism and internal border unrest with Afar Region,” as well as Ethiopia’s Southern Nations, Nationalities, and People’s Region (SNNPR) “due to armed conflict and civil unrest.”

In addition, Americans should also reconsider traveling to the East Harargezone area and the Guji zone of Oromia Region “due to armed conflict and civil unrest,” and the Benishangul Gumuzand the western part of Oromia Region “due to armed conflict and civil unrest.”

“Civil unrest and armed conflict have resulted in injuries and deaths in the Kamashi Zone, the Metekel Zone, and the border between Benishangul Gumuz and the western part of Oromia Region. Government security forces have used lethal force in some areas,” the U.S. government said.

U.S. on elections in Ethiopia:

On Friday, June 11, the Biden administration said it was “gravely concerned” that the June 21 elections in Ethiopia may not be free, fair or credible, and this could lead to violence.

“The detention of opposition politicians, harassment of independent media, partisan activities by local and regional governments, and the many interethnic and inter-communal conflicts across Ethiopia are obstacles to a free and fair electoral process and whether Ethiopians would perceive them as credible,” U.S. Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

The administration described the exclusion of large segments of the electorate from the contest due to security issues and internal displacement as “particularly troubling.”

It, however, called on the government of Ethiopia and all Ethiopians to embrace inclusion and dialogue after the elections, adding that they should not be seen as “a singular event” but rather as part of a democratic political process that involves “dialogue, cooperation, and compromise.”

“To that end, we urge the Government of Ethiopia and all Ethiopians to commit to an inclusive, post-election political dialogue to determine a path forward to strengthen the country’s democracy and national unity,” Price said.

The hardening of regional and ethnic divisions in multiple parts of Ethiopia threaten the country’s unity and territorial integrity, the Biden administration added.

“The period following these elections will be a critical moment for Ethiopians to come together to confront these divisions. The United States stands ready to help Ethiopia address these challenges and find a path to a brighter future. We stand with all Ethiopians working toward a peaceful, democratic, and secure future for the country,” Price added.

The elections will be taking place at a time when so many Ethiopians are suffering and dying from violence and acute food insecurity caused by conflict across the country.

