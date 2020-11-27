UK: The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office ( FCDO ) advise against all travel

Source: UK FCDO Still current at: 27 November 2020 Updated: 27 November 2020 Latest update: Addition of information on the conflict in Mekelle (Mek’elē) which is expected to intensify in the coming days (‘Summary’ and ‘Safety and security’ pages)

the whole of Tigray regional state and within 30km of its borders with Amhara and Afar regional states

the four woredas (districts) (Akobo, Wantawo, Jikawo and Lare) of Nuer zone and the Jore woreda of the Agnuak zone in Gambella region

the Nogob (previously Fik), Jarar (previously Degehabur), Shabelle (previously Gode), Korahe and Dollo (previously Warder) zones of the Ethiopian Somali Region

within 10 km of the border with South Sudan

within 100 km of the Ethiopian border with Somalia and Kenya in the Afder and Liben zones of Ethiopia’s Somali region

within 10 km of the border with Sudan and the other parts of the Kenyan border, with the exception of principal roads/towns

The FCDO advise against all but essential travel to:

within 10 km of the border with Eritrea, with the exception of: the main road through Axum and Adigrat; tourist sites close to the main roads (eg Debre Damo and Yeha); and open border crossings with Eritrea and the main roads to these border crossings. You should take local advice and not walk away from roads or towns unaccompanied

all other areas of the Ethiopian Somali Region, including Siti zone, Fafan zone (with the exception of the main road and railway line to Djibouti), and the areas of Liben and Afder zones more than 100km from the Somalia and Kenya borders

the woredas (districts) of Tsegede, Mirab Armacho and Tach Armacho in North Gonder zone

the West Wollega and Qellem Wollega zones, and Nekemte town in East Wollega, in the Oromia region

the rest of Gambella region

the Metekel zone of the Benishangul Gumuz region

the remainder of Ethiopia based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks

A military conflict is ongoing across Tigray Regional State and a State of Emergency is in place. It is not clear when those wishing to leave Tigray may be able to do so safely. The FCDO advises against all travel in Tigray and within 30km of its borders with Amhara and Afar regional states. The Federal government has warned of an imminent military assault on the city of Mekelle. If you are in the vicinity of military activity and you cannot leave safely, you should stay indoors, away from windows and remain alert to developments that would enable you to leave safely.

Flights to northern Ethiopia have been suspended, including to Mekelle, Shire and Axum. Mobile networks and internet connections are not operating in Tigray. Those wishing to leave can register with the United Nations (UN) at the UNICEF office in Mekelle where safe to do so, though should note that it is not clear if/when any evacuation will take place. Families should continue to share details with the British Embassy to enable us to locate British nationals in Tigray. If you are in the Tigray region and are able to, you should call: +251 11 617 01 00. If you are calling from the United Kingdom about family or friends you should call 020 7008 5000.

For those remaining in the region, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Ethiopia Committee of the Red Cross (ECRC) has set up a service to ‘restore family links’. You can contact them by phone +251 (0) 94 312 2207 or 251 (0) 11 552 7110, email add_tracing_service@icrc.org, or online link.

Explosions have been reported at military sites and airports in Gonder, Bahir Dar and Lalibela in Amhara Region. Exercise extreme caution in these areas; stay away from military sites and airports wherever possible and comply with the instructions of the authorities.