Uneasy Calm in Ethiopia After Protests, Official Death Toll Doubles

By Dawit Endeshaw, Reuters, 06 July 2020

Protests
Ethiopian military ride on their pick-up truck as they patrol the streets following protests in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia July 2, 2020. (photo: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters)

More than 166 people were killed during anti-government protests in Ethiopia last week, the government said on Sunday, as the capital and other hotspots remained closely guarded by security forces and a blanket Internet shutdown entered its sixth day.

Large protests broke out in Addis Ababa and spread to the surrounding Oromia region on Monday night after popular Oromo musician Haacaaluu Hundeessaa was shot dead by unknown gunmen in a killing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said was “an evil act”.

Haacaaluu sang in the Oromo language of Ethiopia’s biggest ethnic group. His killing tapped into grievances fuelled by decades of government repression and what the Oromo describe as their historic exclusion from political power.

The government initially said 80 people had been killed during the protests, which lasted for two days. The unrest is the deadliest since Abiy, who is Oromo, took power in 2018 with the promise of wide ranging reforms.

But a senior regional security official told Reuters on Sunday that the death toll was at least double that, with 145 civilians and 11 security personnel killed.

Jibril Mohammed, head of the Oromia Security and Peace Bureau, said more deaths might be reported due to the number of injuries being treated in hospitals.

Another 10 people were killed in Addis Ababa, a source in the national police service said.

The military, called in to quell the protests Wednesday, were out in the streets of Oromia towns, two residents from the town of Adama and another from the town of Shashemene told Reuters. Authorities shut down the Internet after the protests began, and they are yet to switch it on again, residents said.

“The (Oromia) region is now relatively calm and there is no violence or protests at the moment. Businesses have also re-opened,” Jibril told Reuters by phone.

International human rights watchdog Amnesty International has called on the government to bring Haacaaluu’s killers to justice.

Previous articleIs Ethiopia spiralling into political crisis?
Next articleEthiopia’s democratization at risk

I have bad news for Abiy and neo-nafxanyaas

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 2
I have bad news for Abiy and neo-nafxanyaas, YOU HAVE AWAKEN THE OROMO NATION! Moa Abagodu, PhD, July 5, 2020 The Oromo Nation do not have...
Read more

Uneasy calm in Ethiopia after protests, 166 dead

English Admin - 1
Uneasy calm in Ethiopia after protests, 166 dead (Ahram) -- More than 166 people were killed during anti-government protests in Ethiopia last week, the government...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 2
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
Read more
Human Rights

HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief – July 2, 2020

Admin - 0
HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief - July 2, 2020 (HRW) -- Ethiopia cracks down following protests over popular singer’s murder; detainees at a facility...
Read more
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 8
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

Ethiopia’s democratization at risk

Admin - 0
Ethiopia's democratization at risk Germany (DW) -- Ethiopian prime-minister Abiy Ahmed was once awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for ending a war and raising hopes...
View Post
English

Uneasy Calm in Ethiopia After Protests, Official Death Toll Doubles

Admin - 0
Uneasy Calm in Ethiopia After Protests, Official Death Toll Doubles By Dawit Endeshaw, Reuters, 06 July 2020 More than 166 people were killed during anti-government protests...
View Post
English

Is Ethiopia spiralling into political crisis?

Admin - 0
Is Ethiopia spiralling into political crisis? (Aljazeera) -- Prime minister faces pressure from opposition in wake of protests over killing of musician and postponement of...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Jaal Caaltuu Siyyoo Jaarraa Haa Waldhaannu!

Admin - 1
Jaal Caaltuu Siyyoo Jaarraa Haa Waldhaannu! ﻿ Seenaa Caaltuu Siyyoo Jaarraa Caaltuu was born in the village of Abuuqee in esatern Hararge and grew up in the...
View Post

Popular Articles

English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 2
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
View Post
Human Rights

HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief – July 2, 2020

Admin - 0
HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief - July 2, 2020 (HRW) -- Ethiopia cracks down following protests over popular singer’s murder; detainees at a facility...
View Post
MORE STORIES
democratization at risk

Ethiopia’s democratization at risk

Admin - 0