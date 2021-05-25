US House Foreign Affairs Committee: Impact of Sanctions in Africa

May 25, 2021

Today the house discussed on impact of the sanctions on Ethiopia and Eritrea. It is scary. The people will suffer in the beginning but the regime will collapse at the end said Senator Smith. Smith also said Eritrean and Ethiopian regimes are ‘brutal regimes’. Oh God from save us from being Peace noble prize winner to brutal war criminal gang leader the world want eliminate. /Teferi Nigussie Tafa

Location: Hearing to be held virtually via Cisco WebEx
Subcommittee: Africa, Global Health, and Global Human Rights


Witnesses
Mr. John Prendergast
Co-Founder
The Sentry

Dr. Bridget Moix
Executive Director
Peace Direct

Mr. Noah Gottschalk
Global Policy Lead
Oxfam

Mr. Eric Lorber
CEFP Senior Director
Foundation for Defense of Democracies

