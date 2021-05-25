US House Foreign Affairs Committee: Impact of Sanctions in Africa
Today the house discussed on impact of the sanctions on Ethiopia and Eritrea. It is scary. The people will suffer in the beginning but the regime will collapse at the end said Senator Smith. Smith also said Eritrean and Ethiopian regimes are ‘brutal regimes’. Oh God from save us from being Peace noble prize winner to brutal war criminal gang leader the world want eliminate. /Teferi Nigussie Tafa
Location: Hearing to be held virtually via Cisco WebEx
Subcommittee: Africa, Global Health, and Global Human Rights
Witnesses
Mr. John Prendergast
Co-Founder
The Sentry
Dr. Bridget Moix
Executive Director
Peace Direct
Mr. Noah Gottschalk
Global Policy Lead
Oxfam
Mr. Eric Lorber
CEFP Senior Director
Foundation for Defense of Democracies
Be the first to comment