US House Foreign Affairs Committee: Impact of Sanctions in Africa

Today the house discussed on impact of the sanctions on Ethiopia and Eritrea. It is scary. The people will suffer in the beginning but the regime will collapse at the end said Senator Smith. Smith also said Eritrean and Ethiopian regimes are ‘brutal regimes’. Oh God from save us from being Peace noble prize winner to brutal war criminal gang leader the world want eliminate. /Teferi Nigussie Tafa

Location: Hearing to be held virtually via Cisco WebEx

Subcommittee: Africa, Global Health, and Global Human Rights

WitnessesMr. John PrendergastCo-FounderThe Sentry

Dr. Bridget Moix

Executive Director

Peace Direct

Mr. Noah Gottschalk

Global Policy Lead

Oxfam

Mr. Eric Lorber

CEFP Senior Director

Foundation for Defense of Democracies