US Oromos Protest Singer Hachalu’s Death

Voice of America, 13th July 2020

Protest

(Big News Network) — Nearly two weeks after the slaying of a popular singer in Ethiopia, thousands took to the streets in diaspora communities in the United States and elsewhere to mourn his death and peacefully protest against the government in Addis Ababa.

In downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, home to the largest U.S. population of ethnic Oromo, a crowd of roughly 1,500 people blocked an interstate highway for more than an hour Friday evening.

The death of Hachalu Hundessa, 34, who was shot and killed in Addis Ababa on June 29, has seemingly galvanized the Oromo diaspora against the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Henok Gabisa, a professor of practice at Washington and Lee University’s School of Law, told VOA earlier this month that Hachalu’s music was “the soundtrack of the Oromo revolution.”

The Minneapolis Star Tribune quoted one local Oromo woman as saying the arrest of a prominent opposition leader, Jawar Mohammed, who at one time had lived in exile in Minnesota, also drew the local Oromo community to Friday’s protest.

“The Oromo people want elections, they want the freedom to choose who are the leaders of their country,” said Zemu Tuke, of Minneapolis, who was among the hundreds of people marching on Interstate 35W on Friday. At least 40,000 Oromos live in Minnesota, the community estimated.

Ethiopia Attorney General Adanech Abebe on Friday named three suspects in Hachalu’s death and blamed a breakaway armed faction of the Oromo Liberation Front for being behind the killing. She said two of the people had been arrested, and the third was still being sought.

Ethiopian officials said Friday that nearly 5,000 people have been arrested and at least 239 killed as a result of the protests. After Hachalu’s death, internet service was cut off in Ethiopia. The service was still unavailable Saturday.

Protests have taken place around the world this past week.

On Monday, hundreds of protesters, mostly young adults, marched to the U.S. State Department in Washington, demanding justice and an independent investigation into Hachalu’s killing.

The protesters delivered a letter of demanding, among others, the release of opposition leaders from the Oromo Federalist Congress and Oromo Liberation Front who were arrested after the artist’s killing, Janet Adem, chairwoman of the Oromo Community of Washington, D.C., said.

“Two years ago, when the Ethiopian prime minister came to engage with the diaspora, we showed up with our flags and expressed our support. We thought he was for real democratization and reconciliation,” Adem said. “Then came killings in West and Southern Oromia,” she said. “The Abiy administration did not answer the Oromo questions. It showed it can’t answer the demands of nations and nationalities.”

On Tuesday, the Oromo community in Portland, Oregon, held a rally.

“Hachalu is a person who touched every generation,” Eddie Argo, 38, one of the organizers of the Portland rally, told VOA by phone. “Those of us who grew up abroad including those who were born and raised in the United States love him for his work … even my friends who don’t speak the Oromo language well. For one to be loved by those who do not speak the language you sing with shows that he has done something extraordinary. That is Hachalu. My community – young and old – everyone is shocked by his assassination.”

On Wednesday, hundreds protesting Hachalu’s death in Oslo, Norway, and Melbourne, Australia.

Protesters say they will continue to hold rallies and mourn Hachalu.

Tigist Geme contributed to this article.

Previous articleBrooks residents protest against the oppression of the Oromo

Eritrea Says Prize-Winning Ethiopian Peace-Pact Is Falling Short

English Admin - 0
Eritrea Says Prize-Winning Ethiopian Peace-Pact Is Falling Short By Samuel Gebre, July 11, 2020 (Bloomberg) -- A treaty that earned Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed a...
Read more

Political Development in Ethiopia, specifically in Oromia

English Admin - 0
Political Development in Ethiopia, specifically in Oromia
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

I have bad news for Abiy and neo-nafxanyaas

Admin - 5
I have bad news for Abiy and neo-nafxanyaas, YOU HAVE AWAKEN THE OROMO NATION! Moa Abagodu, PhD, July 5, 2020 The Oromo Nation do not have...
Read more
English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

US Oromos Protest Singer Hachalu’s Death

Admin - 0
US Oromos Protest Singer Hachalu's Death Voice of America, 13th July 2020 (Big News Network) -- Nearly two weeks after the slaying of a popular singer...
View Post
English

Brooks residents protest against the oppression of the Oromo

Admin - 0
Brooks residents protest against the oppression of the Oromo people, in wake of artist killing By Tiffany Goodwein, Jul 12, 2020 BROOKS (ChatNewsToday) -- ABO Flags were...
View Post
English

Egypt offers partnership with Ethiopia on electricity

Admin - 0
Egypt offers partnership with Ethiopia on electricity projects to break stalemate in Nile dam talks Egypt is about to start studies on an electricity linkage...
View Post
English

Oromo: UNPO Calls for Due Process for Detained Political Leaders; UNPO Presidency Member

Admin - 0
Oromo: UNPO Calls for Due Process for Detained Political Leaders; UNPO Presidency Member (UNPO) -- Senior members of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) political party...
View Post

Popular Articles

Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
View Post
MORE STORIES
Oromo people

Brooks residents protest against the oppression of the Oromo

Admin - 0