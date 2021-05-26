Voice of Oromo Liberation (VOL) 33rd Anniversary June 19, 2021

Voice of Oromo Liberation (VOL)

Sagalee Bilisummaa Oromoo (SBO)

33rd Anniversary June 19, 2021

Sagalee Bilisummaa Oromoo/ Voice of Oromo Liberation is going to celebrate its 33rd anniversary on 19th June 2021. Launched on June 15th 1988, SBO/VOL has been contributing a lot in the long journey of Oromo struggle for freedom, despite several relentless attempts of the enemy to quit the media. This more than quarter-of-century contribution of SBO in informing, teaching, organizing and making conscious the Oromo nation for self-determination. Sagalee Bilisummaa Oromoo/ Voice of Oromo Liberation, the organ OLF is the first independent Oromo media launched to entertain Oromo cause.

It is our great pleasure to celebrate this historical event with our people in Oromia and around the world. You are all invited to take part in this historical celebration, being in your localities. We are so grateful to those who have made unforgettable contributions to keep SBO staying on air to this very day. Your contributions to make this celebration successful and still keeping the radio on air in the future (by donating money, sharing idea and forwarding your constructive comments or suggestions) are much appreciated.

Contact us:

Email: sbo.radio88@gmail.com

Victory to the Oromo People!

Global SBO committee