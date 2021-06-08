Washington DC Oromo Community – Message for travelers who join the movement (Rally), on June 10, 2021

Greetings dear sisters and brothers,

As you all know, Washington DC is the center of global power, and the power breakers.

As a nation, we are very lucky to have a vibrant Oromo community in such powerful city, that can represent our nation and fight for our voiceless people back home (Oromia).

Please, read the following message from the Washington DC Oromo Community:

“Dear All,

So far the community programs are as follows;

Wednesday from 5:00 pm ,the community house @ 6212 3rd street NW, Washington, DC 20011 will be open to welcome our guests Thursday morning, breakfast will be available from 7:30am – 9:00 am at the community center Thursday 10:00am , time to be at the starting point of our GRAND RALLY ( 17 th & K NW) Rally ends at 4, then , we will go back to the community center for dinner. Friday, Meeting is scheduled from 1:00 pm – to 6:00. It is only for Oromo Matters, recommended for community leaders, religious leaders, youth , Oromo organizations and all Oromos to take part. ( address ,3501 university Blvd East , Hyattsville MD 20783) Hotel is blocked for Oromo Community ; https://www.marriott.com/events/start.mi?id=1622657869307&key=GRP

For any questions you might have please give us a call @

(240)543-2319

(240)565-7918

(240)705-0766