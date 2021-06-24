Which way for Ethiopia? Elections expected to cement Abiy Ahmed’s grip on power

Is it a major step on the road to democracy, or will #Ethiopia‘s first general election under #Abiy Ahmed be remembered as another marker of the tension that’s barred nearly one in five citizens from casting a ballot? We ask why conflict has spiralled in the Tigray region under a leader rewarded just two years ago with a Nobel Peace Prize. We also ask about the PM’s home region of #Oromia, where calls for self-determination have fueled another insurgency and ensuing crackdown.