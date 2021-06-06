Why China is taking a low profile on Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict

Hundreds of Chinese workers had to flee the northern Ethiopian region after war erupted in November

Washington responded to the violence with sanctions but Beijing has had a more muted approach

The message from the more than 10,000 Ethiopians who took to the streets of Addis Ababa last week was clear.

Holding anti-US placards, they protested against Washington’s sanctions on government and army officials over the war in Tigray, a conflict in the north of the country that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced more than 2 million people.

Many others held banners applauding the leaders of Russia and China, sending a message to the US that Ethiopia had other powerful friends.

Washington has been a key Ethiopian ally over the years but both China and Russia have a strong presence in the region.

China is a big investor in Ethiopia, channelling US$13.7 billion to Addis Ababa between 2000 and 2019, according to the China Africa Research Initiative at Johns Hopkins University.

So far, Beijing has opted to remain in the background, with cause to tread carefully in a country where many interests intersect.



What is behind the fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region?

Tigray is Ethiopia’s northernmost region and home to an estimated 6 million of the country’s 100 million people.

In November, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops to the region, launching an offensive against a rebel faction of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, or TPLF, a leftist political party, for attacking an Ethiopian army base there.

The US responded to the military action by imposing visa and economic sanctions on Ethiopia, moves that could block funds from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

However, China’s approach was much more low profile, saying in February that it supported “the Ethiopian government’s effort in providing help and assistance to people in Tigray and restoring local life and production”.