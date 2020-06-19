World Bank head discusses financing approvals and water-sharing with Ethiopia’s PM

By Zeinab El-Gundy , Thursday 18 Jun 2020

blank
A file photo of President of World Bank David Malpass (Photo: Reuters)

(Ahram Online) — World Bank President David Malpass said on Thursday that he had discussed with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed the latest bank financing for the country, and its cooperation on water-sharing, in an indirect reference to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

“Important to unify the expensive dual exchange rate & that Ethiopia and its neighbors sustain constructive dialogue plus cooperation on water sharing” Malpass said on his official Twitter account.

On Wednesday, the World Bank’s board approved $250 million in supplemental financing to Ethiopia, half as a grant and half as a loan.

According to a press release from the bank, the supplemental financing will help to mitigate the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis on the government’s reform agenda.

The World Bank and the US administration sponsored a round of talks in the winter between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan on the GERD’s filing and operation, but negotiations reached a deadlock in February as Ethiopia and Sudan did not sign the resulting draft agreement.

On Wednesday, Egypt’s irrigation ministry said that a new set of negotiations that began this month had reached a deadlock after Addis Ababa refused to enter into a legally binding agreement on the controversial project.

Previous articleEthiopian migrants smuggled through Horn of Africa
Next articleCongratulations: To Our Sidama Brothers and Sisters

Hambo, the only place where Abiy Ahmed is successful

English
Hambo, the only place where Abiy Ahmed is successful By Rundaasaa Asheetee Hundee, June 18, 2020 The essential patterns of reversing the entire Oromo struggle set...
Read more

Ethiopia’s election delay will have consequences

English
Ethiopia’s decision to delay its election for Covid will have consequences for its democratic goals By Zecharias Zelalem, June 18, 2020 (QZ Africa) -- Ethiopia this...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Most Popular

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Afaan Oromoo
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

English
Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

English
U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

Congratulations: To Our Sidama Brothers and Sisters

Congratulations: To Our Sidama Brothers and Sisters Oromia Global Forum 6909 Laurel Ave, Suite 5219 Tacoma Park, MD20913 Email: oromiaglobalforum@gmail.com Phone: 612-483-0161 Friday, June 19, 2020 We, the Global Oromia Forum,...
View Post
English

World Bank head discusses financing approvals

World Bank head discusses financing approvals and water-sharing with Ethiopia’s PM By Zeinab El-Gundy , Thursday 18 Jun 2020 (Ahram Online) -- World Bank President David Malpass...
View Post
English

Ethiopian migrants smuggled through Horn of Africa

In Pictures: Ethiopian migrants smuggled through Horn of Africa These are the stories of Ethiopian men, women and children who undertake dangerous journeys in search...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

ONN: Turtii hogganoota ABO fi KFO waliin taasise!

ONN: Turtii hogganoota ABO fi KFO waliin taasise! | Waxabajjii 18, 2020. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qNAG2X3elVU&feature=youtu.be
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...
View Post
English

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...
View Post
English

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...
View Post