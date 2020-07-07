YASSIN JUMA STILL MISSING WHILE ETHIOPIA REMAINS TENSE

Yassin Juma

(Horn 24 News) — Former Nation Media Group journalist Yassin Juma is still missing in Ethiopia after Friday’s arrest while covering the unrests in Oromo region following the assassination of Oromo activist and musician Halachu Hundessaa. Yassin Juma was apprehended together with opposition leader Jawar Mohammed while on their way to the burial Haluchu’s in his home town of Ambo, 100 kilometres West of Addis Ababa.

Sources inform horn24news that Yassin is being held by the Ethiopia National Defence Force ENDF that has taken charge of matters in the volatile region of Oromia. Over 150 are known to have lost their lives with hundreds more injured following the murder of Halachu Hundessa. Ethiopia has been embroiled in political and social skirmishes since the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed received the Nobel Peace Prize 2019. Former Nobel laureates have championed good governance, democracy and freedom of the press. Horn24news demand the release of our colleague Yassin Juma.

blank

Previous articleOduu gara garaa – Adooleessa 7, 2020
Next articleAbiy Ahmed’s unremorseful response to the killing of Hachalu

Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace laureate cracks down on ethnic violence

English Admin - 1
Ethiopia's Nobel Peace laureate cracks down on ethnic violence Dave Lawler, author of World, July 6, 2020 (Axios) -- The image of a Nobel Peace laureate in military...
Read more

Hachalu Hundessa: charismatic musician

English Admin - 0
Hachalu Hundessa: charismatic musician who wasn’t afraid to champion Ethiopia’s Oromo By Ilana Webster-Kogen, Senior lecturer, SOAS, University of London, July 6, 2020  (The Conversation) -- Anyone...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
Read more
English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
Read more
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 8
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
Human Rights

HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief – July 2, 2020

Admin - 0
HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief - July 2, 2020 (HRW) -- Ethiopia cracks down following protests over popular singer’s murder; detainees at a facility...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

PAFD: The Assassination of an Iconic Oromo Singer Hacaaluu Hundessaa

Admin - 0
PAFD: The Assassination of an Iconic Oromo Singer Hacaaluu Hundessaa; the Imprisonments of Oromo Politicians and the Escalating Political Tensions in Ethiopia. Press Release by...
View Post
Amharic

Abiy Ahmed’s unremorseful response to the killing of Hachalu

Admin - 0
Abiy Ahmed's unremorseful response to the killing of Hachalu July 7, 2020 Abiy predicts that the country will follow the footsteps of Syria or Libya if...
View Post
English

YASSIN JUMA STILL MISSING WHILE ETHIOPIA REMAINS TENSE

Admin - 0
YASSIN JUMA STILL MISSING WHILE ETHIOPIA REMAINS TENSE (Horn 24 News) -- Former Nation Media Group journalist Yassin Juma is still missing in Ethiopia after...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Oduu gara garaa – Adooleessa 7, 2020

Admin - 0
Oduu gara garaa - Adooleessa 7, 2020 Connecting the Dots - unwrapping packages of events right after Hachalu’s Political Assasination:- -successful disarming of Jawar’s securities. -arbitrary mass...
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
View Post
English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
View Post
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 8
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
View Post
MORE STORIES
Pafd

PAFD: The Assassination of an Iconic Oromo Singer Hacaaluu Hundessaa

Admin - 0