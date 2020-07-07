YASSIN JUMA STILL MISSING WHILE ETHIOPIA REMAINS TENSE

(Horn 24 News) — Former Nation Media Group journalist Yassin Juma is still missing in Ethiopia after Friday’s arrest while covering the unrests in Oromo region following the assassination of Oromo activist and musician Halachu Hundessaa. Yassin Juma was apprehended together with opposition leader Jawar Mohammed while on their way to the burial Haluchu’s in his home town of Ambo, 100 kilometres West of Addis Ababa.

Sources inform horn24news that Yassin is being held by the Ethiopia National Defence Force ENDF that has taken charge of matters in the volatile region of Oromia. Over 150 are known to have lost their lives with hundreds more injured following the murder of Halachu Hundessa. Ethiopia has been embroiled in political and social skirmishes since the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed received the Nobel Peace Prize 2019. Former Nobel laureates have championed good governance, democracy and freedom of the press. Horn24news demand the release of our colleague Yassin Juma.