Ethiopia drought impacts millions, UNICEF appeals for additional aid to minimize child deaths

(Foxnews)–Iman Magan, a mother from the Korahe zone in the Somali region, described the situation as “difficult.”

“My child is suffering and we are facing difficulties,” she said. “I left Gelile-el this morning and came to Debele. I came seeking a medication for my child.”

UNICEF has appealed for the funds in addition to an already massive $351 million in overall humanitarian aid needed for the region. The further appeal would aim to ease the suffering of 2 million people in Afar, Oromia, and Somali regions of the country.

The agency will work with local governments to overhaul local water infrastructure while providing water trucking, treatment for severely malnourished children and emergency education.

Bashir Sheik Mohammed, UNICEF Ethiopia Nutrition Specialist, noted that the strategy aimed to “minimize unnecessary deaths among children.”

“It’s a critical integrated package of life saving with sanitation, promotion, treatment of acute malnutrition and treatment of common illnesses and including vaccinations,” Bashir said.